Pat Metheny Previews 2020 Album ‘From This Place’ With Two Tracks

Jazz legend Pat Metheny will release his next album ‘From This Place’ in February 2020. Fans can listen to a two-song sampler of the album now with the release of ‘You Are’ and ‘America Defined’.

‘America Underfined’ was inspired by a James Baldwin essay who wrote, “The very word ‘America remains a new, almost completely undefined and extremely controversial proper noun. No one in the world seems to know exactly what it describes, not even we motley millions who call ourselves Americans.”

‘From This Place’ will be released just weeks ahead of Pat Metheny’s Australian tour.

“AN EVENING WITH PAT METHENY”

with Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh & Gwilym Simcock

Wednesday March 4, Riverside Theatre, Perth

Friday March 6, Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday March 7, State Theatre, Sydney

