 Pat Metheny Previews 2020 Album ‘From This Place’ With Two Tracks - Noise11.com
Pat Metheny Previews 2020 Album ‘From This Place’ With Two Tracks

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2019

in News

Jazz legend Pat Metheny will release his next album ‘From This Place’ in February 2020. Fans can listen to a two-song sampler of the album now with the release of ‘You Are’ and ‘America Defined’.

‘America Underfined’ was inspired by a James Baldwin essay who wrote, “The very word ‘America remains a new, almost completely undefined and extremely controversial proper noun. No one in the world seems to know exactly what it describes, not even we motley millions who call ourselves Americans.”

‘From This Place’ will be released just weeks ahead of Pat Metheny’s Australian tour.

“AN EVENING WITH PAT METHENY”

with Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh & Gwilym Simcock

Wednesday March 4, Riverside Theatre, Perth
Friday March 6, Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday March 7, State Theatre, Sydney

Ticket Details

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au.

