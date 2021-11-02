Paul McCartney Book ‘The Lyrics’ Shortlisted For Book of the Year - Noise11.com

The Paul McCartney book ‘The Lyrics’ has made the shortlist for the Waterstones Book of the Year and it hasn’t even been released.

‘The Lyrics’ is due December 2. It features the words to songs written by McCartney compiled alphabetically with Paul described the time and circumstances around the songs to give them context.

McCartney says in the foreward, “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right.

“The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

“I hope that what I’ve written will show people something about my songs and my life which they haven’t seen before. I’ve tried to say something about how the music happens and what it means to me and I hope what it may mean to others too.”

‘The Lyrics’ will also include the words to an unreleased McCartney song ‘Tell Me Who He Is’, written in the early 60s but not recorded by The Beatles.

