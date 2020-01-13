 Pearl Jam To Release 11th Album Gigaton In March - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam Gigaton

Pearl Jam Gigaton

Pearl Jam To Release 11th Album Gigaton In March

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2020

in News

Pearl Jam have announced the release of their 11th album ‘Gigaton’ is coming in March. (Ummm, a March release? How every SXSW of them).

But I digress.

There are high expectations for ‘Gigaton’. Of Pearl Jam’s 10 previous albums, five have reached no 1, four have reached no 2 and one topped out at no 5 in the USA.

Ten (no 2, 1991)
Vs. (no 1, 1993)
Vitalogy (no 4, 1994)
No Code (no 1, 1996)
Yield (no 2, 1998)
Binaural (no 2, 2000)
Riot Act (no 5, 2002)
Pearl Jam (no 2, 2006)
Backspacer (no 1, 2009)
Lightning Bolt (no 1, 2013)

After the new album, “Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall.” Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18-19.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-1 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-8 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-11 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-24 jimjonesrevueantones2011-03-18-43 Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman SXSW Austin Streets - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman SXSW Austin Streets - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Big Scary, Sounds Australia Aussie Block Party - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Big Scary, Sounds Australia Aussie Block Party - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ian Moore, Skinny's Ballroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rosie Flores - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rosie Flores - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dash Rip Rock, Frank - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dash Rip Rock, Frank - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
LISTEN: Morrissey Reveals New Single, New Album Due In March

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has released a song from his new album, due in March.

15 hours ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Patti Smith Perform A Gobsmacking After The Gold Rush On The Tonight Show

Patti Smith has performed a astounding version of Neil Young’s ‘After The Gold Rush’ in the unusual location of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

17 hours ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Is Working On New Music

Eminem has been busy "cutting a lot of records", and S1 has suggested that the chart-topping star could soon be set to release a follow-up to 2018's 'Kamikaze'.

1 day ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Family To Donate Grammy Museum Proceeds To Charity

Amy Winehouse’s father has insisted all the money raised from the late singer’s upcoming Grammy Museum exhibit will go to her charity foundation.

1 day ago
Cold Chisel's Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes at Mt Duneed Winery 11 Jan 2020
Cold Chisel Prove Again Gettin The Band Back Together Was A Great Idea

Imagine 20,000 Australians singing along to every word of ‘Choir Girl’ or ‘Flame Trees’. Yeah, not that unusual right. But what about ‘Getting’ The Band Back Together’, a new song from the new Cold Chisel album. Now that was a surprise.

2 days ago
Neil Peart of Rush
Artists Pay Tribute To Neil Peart of Rush

Metallica, Richard Marx, Peter Criss of Kiss and Bryan Adams are just come of the artists paying tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who has died at age 67.

3 days ago
Neil Peart of Rush
R.I.P. Neil Peart of Rush 1952-2020

Neil Peart, drummer for Canada’s legendary band Rush, has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 67.

3 days ago