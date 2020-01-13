Pearl Jam To Release 11th Album Gigaton In March

Pearl Jam have announced the release of their 11th album ‘Gigaton’ is coming in March. (Ummm, a March release? How every SXSW of them).

But I digress.

There are high expectations for ‘Gigaton’. Of Pearl Jam’s 10 previous albums, five have reached no 1, four have reached no 2 and one topped out at no 5 in the USA.

Ten (no 2, 1991)

Vs. (no 1, 1993)

Vitalogy (no 4, 1994)

No Code (no 1, 1996)

Yield (no 2, 1998)

Binaural (no 2, 2000)

Riot Act (no 5, 2002)

Pearl Jam (no 2, 2006)

Backspacer (no 1, 2009)

Lightning Bolt (no 1, 2013)

After the new album, “Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall.” Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18-19.

