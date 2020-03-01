 Pet Shop Boys Contemplate Almost 40 Years Together - Noise11.com
Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys Contemplate Almost 40 Years Together

by Music-News.com on March 2, 2020

in News

Pet Shop Boys, comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, have never lost the “fun” aspect of making music and consider themselves “quite lucky” that they haven’t had to endure a “more difficult” relationship like other artists have.

Neil told the Dorset Echo: “We have a lot of fun writing.

“There’s a lot of laughter.

“We are quite lucky really. I know most people in music have much more difficult relationships than we do.

“It’s not just like a job. It’s more playful than that. All creativity is out of a sense of play.

“Chris and I have never lost that sense of playfulness.”

Asked whether they have any creative differences, Neil insisted: “We can do what we want to do within Pet Shop Boys.”

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys are set to hit the road on a joint tour with New Order.

The two electronic bands have announced ‘The Unity Tour’, which will kick off in Toronto, Canada, on September 5 before travelling across select cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night.

Neil and New Order frontman Bernard Sumner have previously worked together with the former singing on three tracks for the latter’s dance super-group Electronic, which he formed in 1988 with ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.
Pet Shop Boys have just released their critically acclaimed 14th studio LP ‘Hotspot’, the third in a series of albums produced by Stuart Price following 2016’s ‘Super’ and 2013’s ‘Electric’.

The duo are reportedly set to perform at Glastonbury with reports claiming they have signed up for the 50th anniversary of Michael and Emily Eavis’ festival, which takes place between June 24 and June 28.

Last summer, the pair joined The Killers on stage during their headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

Brandon Flowers and co performed a cover of ‘Always On My Mind’ – made famous by Elvis Presley in 1972 and covered by the Pet Shop Boys in 1987 – with Neil and Chris.

The last time Pet Shop Boys played Glastonbury as a standalone act was in 2010, when Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Wonder headlined.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ric Ocasek
Paulina Porizkova Left Out Of Ric Ocasek Will

Former supermodel Paulina Porizkova has branded her omission from her late husband Ric Ocasek's will an act of "betrayal".

11 hours ago
Flavor Flav: Photo Damien Loverso
Flavor Flav Distances Himself From Bernie Sanders Public Enemy Campaign

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

12 hours ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Jon Bon Jovi and that Prince Harry Collaboration

Jon Bon Jovi thought his Prince Harry concept was going to collapse when Harry left the Royal Family.

13 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Cancels Vegas Show

Christina Aguilera was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show on Friday night due to "severe technical difficulties".

14 hours ago
Kevin Borich and Russell Morris Call A Friend
Kevin Borich Has A New Song With Russell Morris

Kevin Borich has recruited Russell Morris for one track off a Borich duets album coming 2020.

19 hours ago
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Following A Red Hot Summer Boom Crash Opera Have Winter Locked In

Boom Crash Opera will “dig into the crate” when they shoot around Australia in June.

20 hours ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright Releases Joni Mitchell Tribute In Damsel In Distress

Rufus Wainwright’s latest song ‘Damsel In Distress’ is his tribute to Joni Mitchell.

21 hours ago