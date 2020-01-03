 Pet Shop Boys Get Down To Monkey Business - Noise11.com
Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys Get Down To Monkey Business

by Tim Cashmere on January 3, 2020

Legendary pop duo The Pet Shop Boys have unveiled a new single Monkey Business, unveiling a funkier-than-usual sound.

The song comes from their fourteenth album Hotspot, which will hit streaming services on January 24.

Monkey Business has a solid, funky bass line – the uniqueness of which is not lost on the band. “We’ve actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song.”

Pet Shop Boys are on tour throughout Europe later this year.

Listen to Pet Shop Boys – Monkey Business below:

Pet Shop Boys European Tour 2020

MAY
1 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
2 – König-Pilsener, Oberhausen, Germany
5 – Forest National Arena, Brussels, Belgium
6 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
8 – Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, Germany
10 – Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
12 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
19 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
20 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
22 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
24 – Torwar Arena, Warsaw, Poland
28 – The O2, London, England
29 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
30 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England

JUNE
2 – BIC Arena, Bournemouth, England
3 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales
5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England
6 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
17 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
19 – OverOslo, Oslo, Norway

