Pet Shop Boys Get Down To Monkey Business

Legendary pop duo The Pet Shop Boys have unveiled a new single Monkey Business, unveiling a funkier-than-usual sound.
The song comes from their fourteenth album Hotspot, which will hit streaming services on January 24.
Monkey Business has a solid, funky bass line – the uniqueness of which is not lost on the band. “We’ve actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song.”
Pet Shop Boys are on tour throughout Europe later this year.
Listen to Pet Shop Boys – Monkey Business below:
Pet Shop Boys European Tour 2020
MAY
1 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
2 – König-Pilsener, Oberhausen, Germany
5 – Forest National Arena, Brussels, Belgium
6 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
8 – Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, Germany
10 – Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
12 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
19 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
20 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
22 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
24 – Torwar Arena, Warsaw, Poland
28 – The O2, London, England
29 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
30 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England
JUNE
2 – BIC Arena, Bournemouth, England
3 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales
5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England
6 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
17 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
19 – OverOslo, Oslo, Norway
