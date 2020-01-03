Pet Shop Boys Get Down To Monkey Business

Legendary pop duo The Pet Shop Boys have unveiled a new single Monkey Business, unveiling a funkier-than-usual sound.

The song comes from their fourteenth album Hotspot, which will hit streaming services on January 24.

Monkey Business has a solid, funky bass line – the uniqueness of which is not lost on the band. “We’ve actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song.”

Pet Shop Boys are on tour throughout Europe later this year.

Listen to Pet Shop Boys – Monkey Business below:

Pet Shop Boys European Tour 2020

MAY

1 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

2 – König-Pilsener, Oberhausen, Germany

5 – Forest National Arena, Brussels, Belgium

6 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8 – Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, Germany

10 – Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

12 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

19 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

20 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

22 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

24 – Torwar Arena, Warsaw, Poland

28 – The O2, London, England

29 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

30 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England

JUNE

2 – BIC Arena, Bournemouth, England

3 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales

5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

6 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

17 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

19 – OverOslo, Oslo, Norway

