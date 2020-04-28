 Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’ - Noise11.com
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2020

in News

Pet Shop Boys have a lyric video for the new (and timely) ‘I Don’t Wanna’.

The line “I don’t wanna go out” has become a bit of a quarantine anthem although it was written well before Coronavirus was a pandemic.

“I Don’t Wanna’ is from the 14th Pet Shop Boys album ‘Hotspot’. The album was mostly recorded at Hansa Studios in Berlin where Pet Shop Boys have recorded for the past decade. David Bowie recorded his ‘Low’ and ‘Heroes’ albums at Hansa.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Fleetwood Mac Neil Finn at Rod Laver Arena photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Neil Finn Covers Prince At Home

Neil Finn’s latest At Home episode is a cover of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’.

23 hours ago
The Killers photo by Anton Corbijn
Brandon Flowers Calls New Killer Album as “Peak Spirit”

The Killers will release their eighth studio effort, 'Imploding The Mirage', next month, and the frontman has teased that fans are in for a real treat.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Claims He Is A Billionaire

Kanye West is challenging the notion he has finally achieved billionaire status, insisting his net worth is actually $3.3 billion (£2.6 billion).

2 days ago
Genesis
Genesis Didn’t Approach Steve Hackett or Peter Gabriel for Reunion

Genesis, comprising Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, are set to embark on their first concert series since 2007 and though they can understand why fans would like to see them joined by their former members, they don't think it would work with all five of them.

2 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Upload Complete Concert To YouTube For Lock Down

Radiohead have gifted fans a complete concert for lock down.

4 days ago
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘We Are The Champions’ in Isolation

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'We Are The Champions' from each of their homes.

5 days ago
Pete Wentz at Noise11 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Wentz Is Threatening To Make A Solo Album

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has vowed to make a solo record if lockdown goes on for another six months.

6 days ago