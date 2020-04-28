Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’

Pet Shop Boys have a lyric video for the new (and timely) ‘I Don’t Wanna’.

The line “I don’t wanna go out” has become a bit of a quarantine anthem although it was written well before Coronavirus was a pandemic.

“I Don’t Wanna’ is from the 14th Pet Shop Boys album ‘Hotspot’. The album was mostly recorded at Hansa Studios in Berlin where Pet Shop Boys have recorded for the past decade. David Bowie recorded his ‘Low’ and ‘Heroes’ albums at Hansa.

