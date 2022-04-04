Phil Jamieson Called In Favours Around Melbourne For His ‘Somebody Else’ Filming Locations - Noise11.com

When it came to making a video for his debut solo record ‘Somebody Else’, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon recruited director Arlo Cook and then called in favours with his Melbourne mates for filming locations.

Phil tells Noise11.com, “Arlo Cook, the director, (he has also worked with Bob Evans and You Am I), he moonlights as a cinema guy at Palace Cinemas in the city, Keno. We shot the cinema there at about 9am and then we went over to a friend of mine, Jim Clark, who owns Champion, Abbotsford, a motorcycle mechanic. He is great so we shot me as a motorcycle mechanic there. Then to 1800 Lasagne in Northcote. Joey Kellock, who is an old friend from Big Day Out days. He owns that so he let me be a delivery guy in 1800 Lasagne costume. The Brunswick Ballroom. I was doing a show there that night. We shot some of the hero stuff in my AnnaCordell suit”.

Check out the ‘Somebody Else’ video.

“I had forgotten how annoying filmclips were. Arlo did a great job and he kept me on my toes,” Phil said.

‘Somebody Else’, the song is out now. ‘Somebody Else’, the album, will be released on 23 July.

