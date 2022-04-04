 Phil Jamieson Called In Favours Around Melbourne For His ‘Somebody Else’ Filming Locations - Noise11.com
Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon

Phil Jamieson

Phil Jamieson Called In Favours Around Melbourne For His ‘Somebody Else’ Filming Locations

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2022

in News

When it came to making a video for his debut solo record ‘Somebody Else’, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon recruited director Arlo Cook and then called in favours with his Melbourne mates for filming locations.

Phil tells Noise11.com, “Arlo Cook, the director, (he has also worked with Bob Evans and You Am I), he moonlights as a cinema guy at Palace Cinemas in the city, Keno. We shot the cinema there at about 9am and then we went over to a friend of mine, Jim Clark, who owns Champion, Abbotsford, a motorcycle mechanic. He is great so we shot me as a motorcycle mechanic there. Then to 1800 Lasagne in Northcote. Joey Kellock, who is an old friend from Big Day Out days. He owns that so he let me be a delivery guy in 1800 Lasagne costume. The Brunswick Ballroom. I was doing a show there that night. We shot some of the hero stuff in my AnnaCordell suit”.

Check out the ‘Somebody Else’ video.

“I had forgotten how annoying filmclips were. Arlo did a great job and he kept me on my toes,” Phil said.

‘Somebody Else’, the song is out now. ‘Somebody Else’, the album, will be released on 23 July.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tex and Phil Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Fans, The Smile Premiere ‘Pana-vision’ Video

The Smile, the trio of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, have premiered another new song ‘Pana-vision’ after the track was included in the finale to ‘Peaky Blinders’.

50 mins ago
Rufus Du Sol
Australia’s Rüfüs du Sol Win First Grammy Award

Sydney’s Rüfüs du Sol have won their first Grammy Award after being nominated three times.

2 hours ago
Halsey
Halsey Attended Grammy Awards Three Days After Surgery

Halsey is to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards just three days after undergoing surgery.

11 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout
Australian Albums: Machine Gun Kelly ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Debuts At Number One

The sixth studio album for American artist Machine Gun Kelly called "Mainstream Sellout" becomes his first No.1 Album in Australia this week.

2 days ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Launches Shapewear Brand

Lizzo has launched a shapewear brand called Yitty.

3 days ago
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Still Insists She Is Retiring

Doja Cat has doubled down on claims she is retiring from music.

4 days ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Debuts ‘When You’re Gone’

Shawn Mendes is back with his new single, 'When You're Gone'.

4 days ago