 Phil Jamieson Debuts Second Solo Song ‘Trouble’ - Noise11.com
Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon performing at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 19 November 2015 Photo by Ros OGorman

Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon performing at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 19 November 2015 Photo by Ros OGorman

Phil Jamieson Debuts Second Solo Song ‘Trouble’

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2022

in News

Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon has another solo song ‘Trouble’.

The video was once again directed by Arlo Cook, who also created Phil’s previous video ‘Somebody Else’.

Phil will tour solo in July but don’t expect too many Grinspoon hits. “I think there are certain songs I love covering in the set but having a full album of my own material is liberating. There will be a mixture of stuff but I can guarantee that I Won’t be playing ‘Chemical Heart’ or ‘Champion’ or any of that or any of those big Grinspoon numbers. I think that is disingenuous to the band. Its not fair. Its not right. I don’t think I’d ever do that. It doesn’t seem right to do. There might be some select deep cuts of records. I’ve been playing ‘Violent and Lazy’ recently off Grinspoon’s second album”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tex and Phil Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Out Of Action With Covid A Second Time

Shane Nicholson has been sidelined again after catching Covid for a second time.

2 days ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
She & Him To Release Brian Wilson Tribute Album

She and Him's new album is a tribute to legendary songwriter Brian Wilson.

4 days ago
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini Announces Major European Tour

Paolo Nutini has announced plans for a major UK and European tour later this year.

4 days ago
John Legend by Ros O'Gorman
John Legend Calls Tucker Carlson Reporting ‘Sickening and Dangerous’

John Legend has criticised political commentator Tucker Carlson for promoting a conspiracy theory following the mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend.

5 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout
Machine Gun Kelly To Auction Diamonds For Charity

Machine Gun Kelly is selling the diamonds he wore on his nails during the Billboard Music Awards for charity.

5 days ago
My Chemical Romance photo by Devin Sarno courtesy of Warner Music
My Chemical Romance Debut First New Music Since 2014 ‘The Foundations of Decay’

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ is the band’s first new music since ‘Fake Your Death’ in 2014. The last album ‘Danger Days: The Trues Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ was released in 2010.

6 days ago
Arcade Fire, Big Day Out Melbourne
UK Charts: Arcade Fire ‘WE’ Debuts At No 1

Arcade Fire secure their fourth UK Number 1 album with WE this week.

May 15, 2022