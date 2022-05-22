Phil Jamieson Debuts Second Solo Song ‘Trouble’ - Noise11.com

Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon has another solo song ‘Trouble’.

The video was once again directed by Arlo Cook, who also created Phil’s previous video ‘Somebody Else’.

Phil will tour solo in July but don’t expect too many Grinspoon hits. “I think there are certain songs I love covering in the set but having a full album of my own material is liberating. There will be a mixture of stuff but I can guarantee that I Won’t be playing ‘Chemical Heart’ or ‘Champion’ or any of that or any of those big Grinspoon numbers. I think that is disingenuous to the band. Its not fair. Its not right. I don’t think I’d ever do that. It doesn’t seem right to do. There might be some select deep cuts of records. I’ve been playing ‘Violent and Lazy’ recently off Grinspoon’s second album”.

