 Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Continue Work With Christian Lee Huston - Noise11.com
Christian Lee Hutson photo by Jacob

Christian Lee Hutson photo by Jacob Boll

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Continue Work With Christian Lee Huston

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2022

in News

Christian Lee Hutson’s fourth album ‘Quitters’ has once again utilized the services of Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst.

Huston and Bridgers first worked together in 2018 and on a number of projects ever since. Huston co-wrote with Bridgers on her 2018 ‘supergroup’ project ‘Boygenius’ and her 2020 album ‘Punisher’. Oberst also worked with Bridgers on ‘Punisher’.

The album was recorded old-school, to tape. Hutson said, “When we made Beginners the aim was to make simple digital recordings of how I would play the songs in the room. With this record, Phoebe and Conor had an idea that it would be fun to make it to tape. Phoebe is my best friend and making Beginners with her was so comfortable and easy. So I wanted to work with her again.”

Huston’s new song ‘Rubberneckers’ features Bridgers on backing vocals and was co-written with Melbourne singer songwriter Alex Lahey. The video was directed by Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh.

“I made the “Rubberneckers” video with my friends Zoe and Adam, who I worked with on the “Lose This Number” video,” Hutson explained. “The last time I danced was at the 8th grade social and it was mainly just swaying to “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” but I wanted to showcase what a natural, gifted dancer I am.”

Christian Lee Hutson ‘Quitters’ will be released on 1 April 2022.

QUITTERS TRACKLIST

1. Strawberry Lemonade
2. Endangered Birds
3. Rubberneckers
4. Sitting Up With A Sick Friend
5. Age Difference
6. Blank Check
7. Cherry
8. State Bird
9. Teddy’s Song
10. Black Cat
11. Creature Feature
12. OCDemon
13. Triple Axel

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Envy of One
Rush Founder Alex Lifeson Debuts New Band Envy of One

Rush guitarist and co-founder Alex Lifeson has revealed his new project Envy of One.

33 seconds ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Invites Famous Friends to Feature On Next Album

Avril Lavigne's new album will feature "the most" collaborations she's ever had.

3 days ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Plans 2022 Tour Regardless of Current World Situation

Louis Tomlinson is busy rehearsing for his 2022 tour. Tomlinson was previously forced to postpone a number of dates on his debut solo tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 days ago
Olly Alexander of Years & Years (photo from Years & Years Facebook page)
Olly Alexander of Years & Years In Isolation Following Covid Positive Test

Olly Alexander had to drop out of The Graham Norton Show this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

5 days ago
Winston Surfshirt
Winston Surfshirt To Headline A Twilight At Taronga Gig

Winston Surfshirt formed in the Sydney suburb of Manly in 2015. Later this month they’ll venture 7ks down the road to Mosman for a headline gig at Twilight At Taronga.

January 4, 2022
Adele 30
Australian Albums: Adele Spends 4th Week At No 1

It's a fourth straight week at No.1 for Adele's fourth album "30", as the set looks likely to occupy the No.1 spot for several more weeks.

December 21, 2021
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Will Release Third Album in 2022

Harry Styles will release his latest album early next year.

December 17, 2021