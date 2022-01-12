Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Continue Work With Christian Lee Huston - Noise11.com

Christian Lee Hutson’s fourth album ‘Quitters’ has once again utilized the services of Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst.

Huston and Bridgers first worked together in 2018 and on a number of projects ever since. Huston co-wrote with Bridgers on her 2018 ‘supergroup’ project ‘Boygenius’ and her 2020 album ‘Punisher’. Oberst also worked with Bridgers on ‘Punisher’.

The album was recorded old-school, to tape. Hutson said, “When we made Beginners the aim was to make simple digital recordings of how I would play the songs in the room. With this record, Phoebe and Conor had an idea that it would be fun to make it to tape. Phoebe is my best friend and making Beginners with her was so comfortable and easy. So I wanted to work with her again.”

Huston’s new song ‘Rubberneckers’ features Bridgers on backing vocals and was co-written with Melbourne singer songwriter Alex Lahey. The video was directed by Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh.

“I made the “Rubberneckers” video with my friends Zoe and Adam, who I worked with on the “Lose This Number” video,” Hutson explained. “The last time I danced was at the 8th grade social and it was mainly just swaying to “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” but I wanted to showcase what a natural, gifted dancer I am.”

Christian Lee Hutson ‘Quitters’ will be released on 1 April 2022.

QUITTERS TRACKLIST

1. Strawberry Lemonade

2. Endangered Birds

3. Rubberneckers

4. Sitting Up With A Sick Friend

5. Age Difference

6. Blank Check

7. Cherry

8. State Bird

9. Teddy’s Song

10. Black Cat

11. Creature Feature

12. OCDemon

13. Triple Axel

