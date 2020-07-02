 PNAU And Elton John To Release Second Volume Of Elton Reinventions - Noise11.com
PNAU And Elton John To Release Second Volume Of Elton Reinventions

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2020

Nick Littlemore has confirmed that PNAU are working again with Elton John on a second volume of remixed reinventions of Elton’s catalogue.

Littlemore was asked in a Reddit Q&A what the PNAU status was with Sir Elton. “Working on it right now,” he responded.

In 2012 Peter Mayes and Nick Littlemore were given total access to the Elton John masters to reinvent Sir Elton’s music. The result was the ‘Good Morning To The Night’ album.

“We are pushing deeper cuts and harder grooves working with Elton’s later ‘70s work and much of the ‘80s material also,” Littlemore added. “We are beyond thrilled to have this incredible opportunity once more.”

On ‘Good Morning To The Night’ Littlemore and Mayes sampled original recordings of Elton’s music for a completely new result.

Listen to the Elton, Nick and Peter interview:

