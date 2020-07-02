PNAU And Elton John To Release Second Volume Of Elton Reinventions

Nick Littlemore has confirmed that PNAU are working again with Elton John on a second volume of remixed reinventions of Elton’s catalogue.

Littlemore was asked in a Reddit Q&A what the PNAU status was with Sir Elton. “Working on it right now,” he responded.

In 2012 Peter Mayes and Nick Littlemore were given total access to the Elton John masters to reinvent Sir Elton’s music. The result was the ‘Good Morning To The Night’ album.

“We are pushing deeper cuts and harder grooves working with Elton’s later ‘70s work and much of the ‘80s material also,” Littlemore added. “We are beyond thrilled to have this incredible opportunity once more.”

On ‘Good Morning To The Night’ Littlemore and Mayes sampled original recordings of Elton’s music for a completely new result.

They used:

1. “Good Morning to the Night” includes elements from the following original Elton John sound recordings:

• “Philadelphia Freedom”

• “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”

• “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding”

• “Tonight”

• “Gulliver/It’s Hay Chewed”

• “Sixty Years On”

• “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

• “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

2. “Sad” includes elements from:

• “Nice and Slow”

• “Crazy Water”

• “Curtains”

• “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”

• “Friends”

3. “Black Icy Stare” includes elements from:

• “Cold Highway”

• “You’re So Static”

• “Solar Prestige a Gammon”

4. “Foreign Fields” includes elements from:

• “Pinky”

• “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

• “High Flying Bird”

• “Sweet Painted Lady”

• “Cage the Songbird”

• “Chameleon”

5. “Telegraph to the Afterlife” includes elements from:

• “Harmony”

• “We All Fall in Love Sometimes”

• “Funeral for a Friend”

• “Sweet Painted Lady”

• “I’ve Seen That Movie Too”

• “Love Song”

• “Indian Sunset”

6. “Phoenix” includes elements from:

• “Grey Seal”

• “Are You Ready for Love”

• “Bennie and the Jets”

• “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

• “Where to Now St Peter?”

• “Funeral for a Friend”

• “Border Song”

• “Country Love Song”

• “Three Way Love Affair”

7. “Karmatron” includes elements from:

• “Madman Across the Water”

• “Funeral for a Friend”

• “Stinker”

• “The Ballad of Danny Bailey (1909–1934)”

• “Tonight”

• “One Horse Town”

• “Screw You (Young Man’s Blues)”

8. “Sixty” includes elements from:

• “Sixty Years On”

• “Sixty Years On (Live in Australia)”

• “Sixty Years On (17-11-70)”

• “Indian Sunset”

Listen to the Elton, Nick and Peter interview:

