Police Called To Rihanna Property After Intruder Tried To Enter - Noise11.com

Police officers were called to Rihanna’s Los Angeles home last week following reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ officers were called to one of the singer’s pads after her security team informed the police a man had hopped over a perimeter wall.

However, by the time the cops arrived, the perpetrator had already fled. The officers took a report and are believed to be investigating.

Rihanna was not at home during the incident and sources tell TMZ she is currently renting out the property.

Rihanna has had several brushes with unwanted visitors over the years, most notably in 2018 when a stalker named Eduardo Leon was arrested in her Hollywood Hills home having hoped to spend the night there and have sex with the singer.

He eventually pleaded guilty to stalking, vandalism and resisting arrest in connection with the incident, during which authorities said he spent 12 hours in her mansion before one of her assistants found him on the premises.

Just as during the recent trespassing incident, Rihanna was not at home at the time.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments