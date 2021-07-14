President Biden Recruits Olivia Rodrigo For Official Covid Duties - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo was “honoured and humbled” to be chosen by U.S. President Joe Biden to get the word out about Covid-19 vaccinations for young Americans on Wednesday morning.

Rodrigo appeared during a White House press conference, where she urged fans to get the jab and stay safe.

Olivia said, “I am beyond honoured and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination.

“I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and am happy to lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.

“Thank you, (White House Press Secretary) Jen (Psaki), for having me today, and thank you all for helping share this important message. It’s so appreciated.”

Part of a continued push to get more young people vaccinated via social media and celebrity influencers, Olivia has also agreed to record videos about why it’s important for young people to get vaccinated.

Prior to the press conference, Biden tweeted: “Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated. It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants. Head to http://vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.”

