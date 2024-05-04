Paul Dempsey and Bernard Fanning Confirm Album Together - Noise11.com

Paul Dempsey and Bernard Fanning have confirmed their collaboration called Fanning Dempsey National Park.

Bernard said, “I had sent him a link to a recording stupid in Norway, as a joke. A place called Ocean Sounds and said ‘lets go and record here for a week’ and he wrote back ‘yep’ straight away. So we said ‘fuck it, let’s go’.”

There is no music yet but they have the socials up and running.

Follow Fanning Dempsey Nation Park here:

https://linktr.ee/fanningdempseynationalpark

