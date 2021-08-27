Queensland’s Bradley McCaw Turns Soul Into ‘House’ Music - Noise11.com

Queensland singer songwriter Bradley McCaw had no choice but to turn his new Soul song ‘So Glad’ into House music. Quite literally, because of the non-stop lockdowns, McCaw made the video for the song in his house and invited his fans to join him from their houses.

Brad issued a challenge to his fans to join him in the video and film their own pieces from their own kitchens. The result is the upbeat ‘So Glad’.

Bradley’s voice should be all that unfamiliar. He was once a member of The Ten Tenors. He has performed in Rent, Les Miserables and performed with The Ten Tenors at the AFL Grand Final.

The seductive soul sound of ‘So Glad’ also comes with its own set of credentials. The song was produced by music legend Louis Shelton, who performed on Monkees hits ‘Last Train to Clarksville’ and ‘Theme from The Monkees’ and was a member of session group The Wrecking Crew. Louis has played on recordings for Marvin Gaye, Simon and Garfunkel, Boz Scaggs, Neil Diamond, James Brown, Kenny Rogers and Victor Wooten.

Bradley McCaw is now part of Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records. He will release his debut solo album in 2022.

