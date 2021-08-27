 Queensland’s Bradley McCaw Turns Soul Into ‘House’ Music - Noise11.com
Bradley McCaw PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT TO Tony Mott

Bradley McCaw PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT TO Tony Mott

Queensland’s Bradley McCaw Turns Soul Into ‘House’ Music

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2021

in News

Queensland singer songwriter Bradley McCaw had no choice but to turn his new Soul song ‘So Glad’ into House music. Quite literally, because of the non-stop lockdowns, McCaw made the video for the song in his house and invited his fans to join him from their houses.

Brad issued a challenge to his fans to join him in the video and film their own pieces from their own kitchens. The result is the upbeat ‘So Glad’.

Bradley’s voice should be all that unfamiliar. He was once a member of The Ten Tenors. He has performed in Rent, Les Miserables and performed with The Ten Tenors at the AFL Grand Final.

The seductive soul sound of ‘So Glad’ also comes with its own set of credentials. The song was produced by music legend Louis Shelton, who performed on Monkees hits ‘Last Train to Clarksville’ and ‘Theme from The Monkees’ and was a member of session group The Wrecking Crew. Louis has played on recordings for Marvin Gaye, Simon and Garfunkel, Boz Scaggs, Neil Diamond, James Brown, Kenny Rogers and Victor Wooten.

Bradley McCaw is now part of Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records. He will release his debut solo album in 2022.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bliss N Eso photo by Dean Hammer
Bliss N Eso Aim For 2022 Tour

Bliss N Eso are banking on the end of the #Gladyscluster by January so that their 2022 The Sun tour can get underway.

1 day ago
Lorde, Photo By Serena Ho
Lorde Dumps All Social Media

Lorde no longer uses any form of social media.

1 day ago
Vance Joy - photo by Will Morrissey
Vance Joy Is Songwriting By Zoom

Hanuman Welch talks to ALT CTRL playlist cover star Vance Joy about his song 'Missing Piece'. Joy tells Welch about creating during the lockdown, working with Benny Blanco, and what’s next.

1 day ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Gets A Credit On Olivia Rodrigo Song

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Josh Farro have been credited as writers of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'.

2 days ago
Sam Teskey photo by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff (photo Mushroom Group)
Sam Teskey Preps Solo Album ‘Cycles’ for October

Sam Teskey will release his debut solo album ‘Cycles’ in October. Same summoned his love of the ‘Meddle’ era of Pink Floyd as a template to create ‘Cycles’.

3 days ago
Kacey Musgraves (photo suppiled by Universal Music)
Kacey Musgraves ‘star-crossed’ Movie To Premiere In September

Kacey Musgraves has created a 50-minute movie version of her upcoming album ‘star-crossed’. The movie will premiere on Paramount+ in September.

3 days ago
Luke Hemmings When Facing The Things we Turn Away From
Australian Albums: 5 Seconds of Fame’s Luke Hemmings Debut Album Is No 1

Lead singer for 5 Seconds of Summer Luke Hemmings sees his debut solo album "When Facing the Thing We Turn Away from" debut at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

5 days ago