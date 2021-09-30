R.I.P. Les Allan (aka Les Gough) of Somebody's Image - Noise11.com

Les Gough (Allan), bass player for Russell Morris’ first band Somebody’s Image has passed away.

Somebody’s Image gave Russell Morris his first hit in Australia with their cover of Joe South’s ‘Hush’ in 1967 followed by ‘Hide and Seek’ in 1968.

Russell Morris tells Noise11.com, “Les was one of the first people who got me into music. He was the centre of Somebody’s Image, the rock everything revolved around. He was a pretty impressive guy, he was levelled headed and a good player. He was steadfast, reliable, pretty special”

“After moved to Ballarat and played with people there he kept working. He sent me some blues stuff. I really liked it. He was never irrational. The rudder for the ship. He always made me laugh”.

Somebody’s Image broke up in 1969. Russell went solo and had his first number one hit with his first single ‘The Real Thing’, produced by Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.

After Somebody’s Image Les was a member of Atlas with Ronnie Charles between 1972 and 1974. He had moved to Ballarat and was active in local bands.

Atlas (1972) Les Gough top left

