 R.I.P. Neil Peart of Rush 1952-2020
R.I.P. Neil Peart of Rush 1952-2020

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2020

in News

Neil Peart, drummer for Canada’s legendary band Rush, has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 67.

Peart died on 7 January in Santa Monica. His family made the announcement three days later.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name.
Rest in peace brother.

Peart was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1996. He was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter Hall of Fame with Rush as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Neil Peart was Rush’s lyricist. He was the second drummer for the band, replacing John Rutsey who left after the first album in 1974.

Peart’s first Rush album ‘Fly By Night’ reached no 9 in Canada. Rush’s first Canadian number one album was their eighth album ‘Moving Pictures’ in 1981. It reached no 3 in the USA. The final Rush album was ‘Clockwork Angels’ in 2012.

Rush were more an album band than a hit singles band but in 1982 they had a no 1 hit in Canada with ‘New World Man’.

Neil suffered a personal tragedy when in 1997 his daughter Selena was killed in a car accident at age 19. His wife Jacqueline died 10 months later of cancer. In 2000 he married photographer Carrie Nuttall in Los Angeles. Their daughter Olivia was born in 2009.

Neil announced his retirement in 2015 due to health issues.

He is survived by wife Jacqueline and daughter Olivia.

