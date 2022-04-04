 Radiohead Fans, The Smile Premiere ‘Pana-vision’ Video - Noise11.com
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Radiohead Fans, The Smile Premiere ‘Pana-vision’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2022

in News

The Smile, the trio of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, have premiered another new song ‘Pana-vision’ after the track was included in the finale to ‘Peaky Blinders’.

The British drama Peaky Blinders had its sixth and final season ending in the UK this week.

The Smile also had two other songs in the series, ‘5:17’ and ‘That’s How Horses Are’.

The Smile will tour Europe in May, June and July.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon
Phil Jamieson Called In Favours Around Melbourne For His ‘Somebody Else’ Filming Locations

When it came to making a video for his debut solo record ‘Somebody Else’, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon recruited director Arlo Cook and then called in favours with his Melbourne mates for filming locations.

25 mins ago
Rufus Du Sol
Australia’s Rüfüs du Sol Win First Grammy Award

Sydney’s Rüfüs du Sol have won their first Grammy Award after being nominated three times.

2 hours ago
Halsey
Halsey Attended Grammy Awards Three Days After Surgery

Halsey is to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards just three days after undergoing surgery.

11 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout
Australian Albums: Machine Gun Kelly ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Debuts At Number One

The sixth studio album for American artist Machine Gun Kelly called "Mainstream Sellout" becomes his first No.1 Album in Australia this week.

2 days ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Launches Shapewear Brand

Lizzo has launched a shapewear brand called Yitty.

3 days ago
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Still Insists She Is Retiring

Doja Cat has doubled down on claims she is retiring from music.

4 days ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Debuts ‘When You’re Gone’

Shawn Mendes is back with his new single, 'When You're Gone'.

4 days ago