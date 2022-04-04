Radiohead Fans, The Smile Premiere ‘Pana-vision’ Video - Noise11.com

The Smile, the trio of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, have premiered another new song ‘Pana-vision’ after the track was included in the finale to ‘Peaky Blinders’.

The British drama Peaky Blinders had its sixth and final season ending in the UK this week.

The Smile also had two other songs in the series, ‘5:17’ and ‘That’s How Horses Are’.

The Smile will tour Europe in May, June and July.

