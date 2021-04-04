 Rapper DMX On Life Support Following Heart Attack - Noise11.com
Rapper DMX On Life Support Following Heart Attack

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 4, 2021

in News

Rapper DMX is on life support after having a heart attack allegedly induced by a drug overdose.

Earl Simmons (aka DMX) is at White Plains Hospital in New York after suffering the heart attack on Friday night. Paramedics took 30 minutes to revive him. Reports say he now has very little brain activity and is a “vegetative state”.

“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

According to one family member, the prognosis is not good.

DMX has a long list of run-ins with the law. In 1998 he was arrested on weapons charges. He faced an animal cruelty charge in 1999 and was convicted for possession in 2000. In 2002 he served more time for drug possession and was once again charged with animal cruelty. In 2004 he was arrested at JFK Airport in New York for cocaine possession and in 2005 jailed for violating parole.

Over the last decade DMS has been arrested for drunk driving, failing to pay child support, and robbery.

The first five DMX albums between 1998 and 2003 were all number one albums in the USA. His last album ‘Redemption of the Beast’ was released in 2015.

