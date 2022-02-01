Rare 1983 Live Tim Finn Concert Released - Noise11.com

A rarely heard performance by Tim Finn & The Escapade Band will be released this week as part of the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.
In 1983 after the release of Finn’s first solo album Escapade, Tim Finn and the Escapade Band performed at The Venue in St Kilda.
The tracklisting for the album is:
1/. Through The Years
2/. Below The Belt
3/. Grand Adventure
4/. Growing Pains
5/. It’s For Nothing
6/. Shape I’m In
7/. Wait And See
8/. Dock Of The Bay
9/. Fraction To Much Friction
10/. Livin’ In A Minor Key
11/. Staring At The Embers
12. Day By Day
13/. Good News
14/. I Only Wanna Know
15/. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
16/. Made My Day
The band was:
Tim Finn – primary vocals, backing vocals
Ricky Fataar – drummer, music director
Joe Creighton – bass and backing vocals
Mark Punch – guitar and backing vocals
Alan Mansfield – keyboard/guitar
Sam McNally – keyboards
Venetta Fields – vocals and backing vocals
Mark Williams – vocals and backing vocals
Wilbur Wilde – saxophone
Joe Camilleri – vocals, backing vocals, saxophone
Sunil Da Silva – percussion
Finn only performed four shows with the band, two in Melbourne and two in Sydney. “We could have done more shows and made a lot of money,” Enz’s manager the time, Nathan Brenner, says. “But it was never about the money, it was always a labour of love.”
Tim Finn & The Escapade Band Live album ‘Live at The Venue St Kilda 1983’ is the 22nd release in the ARCA Desk Tape Series. The series was created by ARCA to raise funds to provide financial, health, counselling and well being services for roadies and crew in crisis.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook