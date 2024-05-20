 The Church To Focus On First Four Albums For ‘Already Yesterday’ Tour - Noise11.com
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Church To Focus On First Four Albums For ‘Already Yesterday’ Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2024

in News

The Church will tour Australia in November and December performing a setlist mostly featuring songs from the first four albums.

The Church released ‘Of Skins and heart in 1981. It also gave the band its first hit with ‘The Unguarded Moment’. ‘Of Skins and Heart’ reached no 22 in Australia.

The second album ‘The Blurred Crusade’ in 1982 peaked at no 10 and to date is their highest charting album. It featured ‘Almost With You’.

1983’s Séance’ reached no 18 and contained ‘Electric Lash’.

1985’s ‘Heyday’ was the fourth album for The Church. It reached no 19.

THE ‘ALREADY YESTERDAY’ TOUR 2024

Saturday 23rd November
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday 28th November
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday 29th November
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 30th November
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Thursday 5th December
Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday 7th December
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Fan club pre-sale:
Tuesday 21st May10.00am to Wednesday 22nd May 9.00am (local time)

Ticketing pre-sale:
Wednesday 22nd May 10.00am (local time) to Friday 24th May 9.00am (local time)

General public on-sale:
Friday 24th May at 10.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:
facetofacetouring.com.au

Noise11.com

