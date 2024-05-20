The The To Release First Album In 25 Years - Noise11.com

The The will release their first album in 25 years in September.
‘Ensoulment’ features founding member Matt Johnson, James Eller (bass), DC Collard (keyboards), Earl Harvin (drums), and Barrie Cadogan (lead guitar).
James Eller played with The The 1989’s ‘Mind Bomb’. DC Collard was on ‘Dusk’ (1993) and ‘Hanky Panky’ (1995). Earl Halvin was on the last album ‘Naked Self’ in 1999.
The album was produced by Warne Livesey who worked on ‘Infected’ (1986) and ‘Mind Bomb’ (1989).
The songs were recorded over six days at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studio in Bath, UK.
The first single for the album is ‘Cognitive Dissident’.
‘’Ensoulment’ will be released on 6 September 2024.
Tracklisting (CD/2LP):
Side A
Cognitive Dissident
Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake
Zen & The Art Of Dating
Side B
Kissing The Ring Of POTUS
Life After Life
I Want To Wake Up With You
Side C
Down By The Frozen River
Risin’ Above The Need
Linoleum Smooth To The
Stockinged Foot
Side D
Where Do We Go When We Die?
I Hope You Remember
(the things I can’t forget)
A Rainy Day In May
ANZ TOUR – NOV 2024
14 November – Auckland, New Zealand SOLD OUT
16 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia SOLD OUT
17 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia
18 November 2024 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, Australia
21 November 2024 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia
22 November 2024 –Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia
23 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia SOLD OUT
24 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia
27 November 2024 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, Australia
Tickets here
www.thethe.com/tour-dates
