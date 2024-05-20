The The To Release First Album In 25 Years - Noise11.com

The The will release their first album in 25 years in September.

‘Ensoulment’ features founding member Matt Johnson, James Eller (bass), DC Collard (keyboards), Earl Harvin (drums), and Barrie Cadogan (lead guitar).

James Eller played with The The 1989’s ‘Mind Bomb’. DC Collard was on ‘Dusk’ (1993) and ‘Hanky Panky’ (1995). Earl Halvin was on the last album ‘Naked Self’ in 1999.

The album was produced by Warne Livesey who worked on ‘Infected’ (1986) and ‘Mind Bomb’ (1989).

The songs were recorded over six days at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studio in Bath, UK.

The first single for the album is ‘Cognitive Dissident’.

‘’Ensoulment’ will be released on 6 September 2024.

Tracklisting (CD/2LP):

Side A

Cognitive Dissident

Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake

Zen & The Art Of Dating

Side B

Kissing The Ring Of POTUS

Life After Life

I Want To Wake Up With You

Side C

Down By The Frozen River

Risin’ Above The Need

Linoleum Smooth To The

Stockinged Foot

Side D

Where Do We Go When We Die?

I Hope You Remember

(the things I can’t forget)

A Rainy Day In May

ANZ TOUR – NOV 2024

14 November – Auckland, New Zealand SOLD OUT

16 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia SOLD OUT

17 November 2024 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

18 November 2024 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, Australia

21 November 2024 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

22 November 2024 –Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

23 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia SOLD OUT

24 November 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia

27 November 2024 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, Australia

Tickets here

www.thethe.com/tour-dates

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

