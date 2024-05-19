Loverboy Restore ‘Working For The Weekend’ Video For New Live In 82 Album - Noise11.com

Canada’s Loverboy sold over 10 million albums in the USA in the 80s. They are about to release a live album from 1982.
“The 1980s was an amazing time, but it’s still amazing now”, says Paul Dean.“The fact that Loverboy are still together and playing these same songs almost every night – Who’d have thought?”
One of Loverboy’s greatest hits came in 1981. ‘Working for the Weekend’ reached no 10 in America and no 19 in Australia. Now after 42 years there is a fully restored version of the 1982 video ahead of the album ‘Live In 82’ coming on 7 June 2024.
Loverboy Live In 82 Tracklisting:
Jump
Lucky Ones
Lady of the 80’s
Take Me To The Top
It’s Your Life
Gangs In The Street
Turn Me Loose
The Kid Is Hot Tonight
When It’s Over
Working For The Weekend
‘Live In 82’ will be released on 7 June 2024.
