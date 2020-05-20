 Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour - Noise11.com
Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour

by Music-News.com on May 21, 2020

in News

Country stars Rascal Flatts look set to bow out as a trio without one final hurrah after having to cancel their farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The musicians had planned to enjoy one last run on the road to celebrate the group’s retirement with fans, but the 2020 Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour has now been officially axed – with no mention of possibly rescheduling the summer trek for the near future.

In a social media post the band stated: “After a lot of difficult conversations that we never thought we would be having, we have decided that in the interest of the safety of everyone involved we will not be moving forward with our Farewell Tour.”

Singers Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus went on to explain they are planning other ways to mark their last year together, as they prepare to call it quits.

“2020 is still an important year for us as a band and a milestone we want to celebrate with our fans, so please stay tuned for some fun surprises coming your way soon!”

“We love you and can’t thank you enough for being on this journey with us! Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, Rascal Flatts,” the trio concluded.

The now-scrapped tour had been due to kick off in June, and was to wrap up in Nashville, Tennessee in October.

music-news.com

