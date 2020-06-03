Rebel Yell Debuts ‘Saving Grace’

Grace Stevenson (aka Rebel Yell) has released a second song ‘Saving Grace’ from the upcoming album ‘Fall From Grace’.

‘Saving Grace’ was made via a grant from the NSW government. Stevenson took to the Blue Mountains outside Sydney to work on the record with Antonia Gauci. Antonia has worked on records for The Buoys, Ruby May, DMA’s, Alison Wonderland and Mansionair in Australia and international acts will.i.am, Kesha and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

‘Fall From Grace’ is out through Rice Is Nice Records on 10 July.

TRACKLIST

1. Incredible Heat feat. Hayden Dunham

2. Pump feat. Marcus Whale

3. Retribution

4. Anti Club Music feat. R-T-FAX

5. Action

6. Saving Grace

7. Orbit

8. In Vain with En V

9. Chronic

10. Power Force

11. Stop

