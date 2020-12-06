 Red Hot Summer Expands Into Cairns - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Expands Into Cairns

by Paul Cashmere on December 6, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer has grown again with a new show added for Cairns.

Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Killing Heidi and Chris Cheney will perform at Cairns Showground in May.

While 2020 can go fuck itself, 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet for Red Hot Summer. “We were disappointed to cancel much of the 2020 tour,” he says. “But safety was, and always is, our first priority. We continue to work with governments and stakeholders to make sure that we can continue the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR in 2021, and to ensure that all the shows are delivered in a COVID-safe way.”

The 2021 line-up comes as Jimmy Barnes has another record year off the back of a new book, new solo album and the last Chisel album and tour. “We are excited to have the opportunity to hit the road in 2021 bringing some great music experiences that the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR has been sharing with audiences for over a decade,” he says. “Bringing together our mates in the music industry and taking the tour around Australia has always been special, but next year’s run is going to mean a lot to everyone. We’ve invited some of the artists who have been championing the tour from the very beginning and know everyone can’t wait to put on an incredible show. We look forward to making new musical memories for the next decade and can’t wait to see all the music-lovers who have supported us over the years at one of the shows in 2021.”

Tickets for the 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR Cairns show are on sale from 9am Thursday 10th December 2020. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster. Punters are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

Saturday 15th May 2020

Cairns Showgrounds, CAIRNS QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au 

Dates are:

13 March, Launceston Tas, Country Club

14 March, Hobart Tas, Botanical Gardens

17 March, Mannum SA, Mary Ann Reserve, (Sounds By The Sea)

28 March, Barossa SA, Seppeltsfield

10 April, Swan Valley WA, Sandalford Wines

1 and 8 May, Bribie Island QLD, Sandstone Point

2 May, Toowoomba QLD, Queens Park

9 May, Jacobs Well, QLD, Harrigans Drift Inn

15 May, Cairns, Qld, Cairns Showground

16 and 17 October, Mornington VIC, Mornington Racecourse 

23 October, Pokolbin NSW, Roche Estate 

24 October, Kariong NSW, Mount Penang Parkland

30 October, Berry NSW, Berry Showgrounds

31 October, Canberra ACT, Patrick White Lawns

6 November, Port Macquarie NSW, Westport Park

13 November, Bendigo Vic Bendigo Jockey Club

Tickets on sale now from ticketmaster.

http://www.noise11.com

