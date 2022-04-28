 Red Hot Summer Turns Hunters & Collectors Reunion Into Three Year Event - Noise11.com
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Red Hot Summer Turns Hunters & Collectors Reunion Into Three Year Event

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

When Hunters & Collectors reformed for Red Hot Summer in 2020 it was meant to be a few months on the road and then all back to the day jobs. With the pandemic and the lockdowns, we can thank Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer festival for giving us a much longer H&C incarnation.

Those early 2020 events had their first issues with the bushfires before Covid took many of the dates out. So here were are more than two years on from the first Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer show and Australian rock fans now how through to October 2022 to see a show. That’s two months short of three years since the first one.

This weekend Red Hot Summer’s Hunters & Collectors line-up will be at Sandstone Point Hotel on Bribie Island.

The show also features James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Dates for the remaining Hunters & Collectors shows are:

30 April, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel
1 May, Noosa, District Sports Club
14 May, Cairns, Cairns Showground
8 October, Caversham, Sandalford Wines
15 October, Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm
16 October, Kiama, Kiama Showgrounds

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Anthony Albanese MP at Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Reclink Community Cup Is Back On For 2022

The Reclink Community Cup will be back in 2022.

42 mins ago
Kasey Chambers
Gippsland Country Music Festival Sets Its 2023 Date

The Gippsland Country Music Festival will take place on 23 April 2023.

49 mins ago
Cruel Intentions Australian cast
Cruel Intentions Australian Cast Revealed

The Australian cast of Cruel Intentions has been announced. Kirby Burgess will be Kathryn, Drew Weston as Sebastian, Francine Cain as Cecile, Kelsey Halge as Annette, Euan Fistrovic Doige as Blaine, and Joseph Spanti as Greg with Rishab Kern as Ronald and Fem Belling as Mrs Caldwell.

1 day ago
Grinspoon
Michael Chugg To Stage One For Lismore, One From The Heart

Chugg Entertainment will present the One From The Heart fundraiser for Lismore on 15 May headlined by Lismore’s own Grinspoon and Paul Kelly, Dan Kelly, Jon Stevens, Lime Cordiale, Sheppard, Daryl Braithwaite, Darlinghurst and The Buckleys.

1 day ago
The Wolfe Brothers
The Wolfe Brothers Lock In The Rest 2022 On Tour

The Wolfe Brothers will kick off their ‘Startin’ Something’ Australia tour in April and keep the shows coming until mid-November.

1 day ago
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Joins the BIGSOUND Management Committee

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND event will be live and in-person for the first time since 2019 this year with a new face, singer songwriter Thelma Plum.

2 days ago
Icehouse - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Michael Paynter Sits Out The Perth Icehouse Gig

Icehouse had a slight setlist adjustment when they played Perth on Saturday minus Michael Paynter. Michael tested positive for Covid and was unable to travel to Perth for the show.

3 days ago