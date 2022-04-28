Red Hot Summer Turns Hunters & Collectors Reunion Into Three Year Event - Noise11.com

When Hunters & Collectors reformed for Red Hot Summer in 2020 it was meant to be a few months on the road and then all back to the day jobs. With the pandemic and the lockdowns, we can thank Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer festival for giving us a much longer H&C incarnation.

Those early 2020 events had their first issues with the bushfires before Covid took many of the dates out. So here were are more than two years on from the first Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer show and Australian rock fans now how through to October 2022 to see a show. That’s two months short of three years since the first one.

This weekend Red Hot Summer’s Hunters & Collectors line-up will be at Sandstone Point Hotel on Bribie Island.

The show also features James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Dates for the remaining Hunters & Collectors shows are:

30 April, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

1 May, Noosa, District Sports Club

14 May, Cairns, Cairns Showground

8 October, Caversham, Sandalford Wines

15 October, Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm

16 October, Kiama, Kiama Showgrounds

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

