Remember When Zucchero and Paul Young Got Together And Had A Global Hit

In 1992 Italian superstar recorded a duet with Paul Young. ‘Senza una donna’ became a global hit.

As expected, Europe gave the song its highest chart position. The song was no 1 in Belguim, Italy, Norway and Sweden, but also Quebec, Canada. It also reached no 2 in The Netherlands, France, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and Poland as well as South Africa, Korea and Brazil.

In Australia, ‘Sensa una donna’ peaked at no 42.

Zucchero will play Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Bluesfest in April 2020.

2 April, Auckland, Town Hall

4 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

7 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

https://abstractentertainment.net/zucchero-d-o-c-world-tour/

