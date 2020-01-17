REVIEW: The Amity Affliction, Frankston, 17 January 2020

With almost seven studio albums under their belt, The Amity Affliction have set out on a regional tour of Australia. Last night the boys from Gympie made their way down to Frankston to play an intimate sell out show at the Pier Bandroom. And they didn’t let anyone down with an outstanding line up of songs to fill an hour-long set.

Straight off the bat The Amity Affliction played two singles off the upcoming album, ‘Coffin’ and ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ back to back. From the very first beat the crowd were off their feet. Even with brand new songs the whole audience chimed in singing and screaming the lyrics.

A few songs later, The Amity Affliction played a crowd favourite, ‘Shine On’. One of the best moments during a concert is hearing every single person in the room chanting in unison and ‘Shine On’ is a great song to experience this. There is also a recent trend going around in the mosh pits where the crowd drop to the ground and proceed to row back and forth with the beat of the song. This new phenomenon took place during this song as well as everyone chanting in unison.

The band played a few songs from their last four albums, ‘Chasing Ghosts’, ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’, ‘This Could Be Heartbreak’ and ‘Misery’. Although one of the strongest highlights from the night was hearing their brand new single ‘Soak Me In Bleach’ for the first time. The single was only released on the 8th of January, and with saying that, it was a massive hit live with the crowd going crazy during every second of it. It will be no surprise if this song becomes a staple in The Amity Affliction’s setlist for years to come.

The energy within these smaller shows feel more energetic than larger venues. You can really feel the whole room move, bounce, and jump to every song. There really wasn’t a moment where there was dead movement.

It was a little upsetting that the band did not play any of their earlier songs from the first two albums but with only an hour to fill they needed to jam pack the set with songs and I’m sure it would not be easy picking and choosing what they end up playing. Fingers crossed one day for a potential special anniversary tour of these albums!

The Amity Affliction are due release their 7th album, ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’ on February 21st, 2020.

If you are a fan of The Amity Affliction don’t miss this smaller intimate regional tour, remaining dates are:

January 18, Torquay, Torquay Hotel

January 19, Torquay, Torquay Hotel

January 20, Richmond, The Corner Hotel (Bushfire Relief)

January 23, Bruce, UC Refactory

January 24, Wollongong, University of Wollongong

January 25, Newcastle, Newcastle Uni Outdoor Stage

January 29, Coolangatta, The Coolangatta Hotel

January 30, Coolangatta, The Coolangatta Hotel

January 31, Bokarina, Venue 114

