 REVIEW: The Amity Affliction, Frankston, 17 January 2020 - Noise11.com
The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction

REVIEW: The Amity Affliction, Frankston, 17 January 2020

by Cameron Cashmere on January 18, 2020

in News

With almost seven studio albums under their belt, The Amity Affliction have set out on a regional tour of Australia. Last night the boys from Gympie made their way down to Frankston to play an intimate sell out show at the Pier Bandroom. And they didn’t let anyone down with an outstanding line up of songs to fill an hour-long set.

Straight off the bat The Amity Affliction played two singles off the upcoming album, ‘Coffin’ and ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ back to back. From the very first beat the crowd were off their feet. Even with brand new songs the whole audience chimed in singing and screaming the lyrics.

A few songs later, The Amity Affliction played a crowd favourite, ‘Shine On’. One of the best moments during a concert is hearing every single person in the room chanting in unison and ‘Shine On’ is a great song to experience this. There is also a recent trend going around in the mosh pits where the crowd drop to the ground and proceed to row back and forth with the beat of the song. This new phenomenon took place during this song as well as everyone chanting in unison.

The band played a few songs from their last four albums, ‘Chasing Ghosts’, ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’, ‘This Could Be Heartbreak’ and ‘Misery’. Although one of the strongest highlights from the night was hearing their brand new single ‘Soak Me In Bleach’ for the first time. The single was only released on the 8th of January, and with saying that, it was a massive hit live with the crowd going crazy during every second of it. It will be no surprise if this song becomes a staple in The Amity Affliction’s setlist for years to come.

The energy within these smaller shows feel more energetic than larger venues. You can really feel the whole room move, bounce, and jump to every song. There really wasn’t a moment where there was dead movement.

It was a little upsetting that the band did not play any of their earlier songs from the first two albums but with only an hour to fill they needed to jam pack the set with songs and I’m sure it would not be easy picking and choosing what they end up playing. Fingers crossed one day for a potential special anniversary tour of these albums!

The Amity Affliction are due release their 7th album, ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’ on February 21st, 2020.

If you are a fan of The Amity Affliction don’t miss this smaller intimate regional tour, remaining dates are:

January 18, Torquay, Torquay Hotel
January 19, Torquay, Torquay Hotel
January 20, Richmond, The Corner Hotel (Bushfire Relief)
January 23, Bruce, UC Refactory
January 24, Wollongong, University of Wollongong
January 25, Newcastle, Newcastle Uni Outdoor Stage
January 29, Coolangatta, The Coolangatta Hotel
January 30, Coolangatta, The Coolangatta Hotel
January 31, Bokarina, Venue 114

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

The Amity Affliction. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew W.K. - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew W.K.’s Air Drumming Napalm Death Cardio Workout Is Exactly As Awesome As It Sounds

Professional energetic dude Andrew W.K. has released a 43-minute film of him air drumming to Napalm Death's 1990 grindcore masterpiece Harmony Corruption.

10 hours ago
The Wiggles
Greg Page of The Wiggles Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Reunion Show

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is recovering in Westmead Hospital in Sydney after suffering a cardiac arrest at the end of The Wiggles performance at a bushfire benefit last night.

16 hours ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
Eminem Just Popped Out A New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem has just released a brand new album called ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ with no notice.

1 day ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Samples Gary Glitter On New Song ‘Oh Yeah’

Green Day has sampled Gary Glitter. Quick, someone check if hell has frozen over.

2 days ago
Flying Lotus
Moog Reveals New Synth With The Help Of Flying Lotus

Name a more exciting pairing in the world of modern electronic music than Flying Lotus and Moog Synthesisers. Go on, I'll wait.

2 days ago
Beastie Boys photo by Ros O'Gorman
Apple To Produce Beastie Boys Biopic

Apple today announced that it has acquired "Beastie Boys Story,” a new nonfiction film from Grammy Award-winning Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz and Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze.

2 days ago
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato To Sing Anthem At The Super Bowl

Demi Lovato will sing the 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

2 days ago