Rick Springfield and Russell Morris Team Up For Jack Chrome Project - Noise11.com

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris Team Up For Jack Chrome Project

by Paul Cashmere on July 16, 2021

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris have been working on a new music concept called ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ over the extended Covid lockdown period.

Like how Morris articulated Australia’s historical figures in his blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, ‘Van Dieman’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt Red Heart’, ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ focuses on Mexico’s Day of the Dead’ festival, a celebration at the end of every October where the tradition is to invite your departed loved ones spirits and come back and live with you for a few weeks.

“Rick Springfield, and myself have been friends for many years now- so it’s with great pleasure that I am announcing the release of a duo album, The Morris/Springfield project album called ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’”, Russell posted.

Like Russell’s ‘Sharkmouth’ and more recently Rick’s ‘The Snake King’, ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ is based on fact. “We have always loved the Mexican “Day of Dead” festival. It is a beautiful concept- whereby every year at the end of October- they invite their departed loved ones spirits , to come back and live amongst them for three weeks . It is three weeks of celebrations, and embracing the ones who have departed this world. We both love the album- and we hope you will also. Dia de Los muertos— this is the festival- look it up”.

Russell Morris and Rick Springfield have been friends more than half a century. Rick was the guitarist on Russell’s first album ‘Bloodstone’ in 1971. For year’s Russell toured with Zoot singer Daryl Cotton in Cotton, Keays and Morris. Rick was the guitarist for Zoot. And now all these years later, Rick and Russell had regrouped Zoot for an Australian tour with Russell standing in for the late Daryl Cotton on vocals. That tour has been postponed due to Covid restrictions and has been rescheduled for 2022.

Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ will be released through Robert Rigby’s Ambition Entertainment on 15 October 2021.

Related Posts

The Beatles
Sir Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ Movie Is Taking Longer Than Lord of the Rings

When Sir Peter Jackson was given access to The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ sessions and returned to New Zealand to reboot ‘Let It Be’ he had no idea that the project would take more time to make than his epic ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.

4 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Townshend Suggests The Who Recording Era Is Over

Pete Townshend isn’t sure if there'll be another album by The Who because of the “old fashioned way that they work”.

6 days ago
Jim Morrison
Jim Morrison Documentary In The Making

Gunpowder & Sky (69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything), a fast-growing indie studio, along with JAM Inc., managers of the Jim Morrison Estate, and Jeff Pollack, announced today that together with the Jim Morrison estate, they will bring the poetry and artistry of The Doors’ frontman to life in a new documentary.

6 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Reveals How Joni Mitchell Dumped Him In A Song

Joni Mitchell dumped David Crosby in 1969 in the lyrics to a song.

July 7, 2021
The Seekers, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Seekers Start Planning What A 60 Year Anniversary Will Look Like

2022 will mark the 60th anniversary of The Seekers. Keith Potger, Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and Judith Durham are all still with us and all still friends. As 2022 approaches, the four members of the iconic Australia group are now considering how to mark their 60th.

July 6, 2021
The Monkees with Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz perform at the Palais in St Kilda as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Wednesday 7 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Micky Dolenz Has No Plans To Retire

Micky Dolenz has no plans to retire. The 76-year-old drummer is set to reunite with his The Monkees bandmate Mike Nesmith for the band's farewell tour in September.

July 6, 2021
Jim Morrison
Jim Morrison, Dead For 50 Years

Fans flocked to Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris over the weekend to pay tribute to Jim Morrison. Jim was 50-years dead on Saturday July 3.

July 5, 2021