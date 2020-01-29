 Rob Hirst and Sean Sennett Release New Music for 2020 with ‘Driver Reviver’ EP - Noise11.com
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rob Hirst and Sean Sennett Release New Music for 2020 with ‘Driver Reviver’ EP

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2020

in News

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has kicked off 2020 with his first run of new music starting with the Sean Sennett collaboration ‘Driver Reviver’.

The title track ‘Driver Reviver’ is a Rob Hirst mini-story put to song. Rob says it is about a guy who “meets a girl who volunteers at the Driver Reviver roadside safety stop. She makes him bad coffee, but they like the same bands. They form their own band, buy a rundown house on the highway, and move in together. They live happily ever after: at ‘home, all alone, in the drone of the motorway”.

The initial stages of the ‘Driver Reviver’ EP were previewed in 2019 with ‘Nothing More/Nothing Less’. “Nothing more, nothing less is long-haul cross-country guitar-bass-drum driving music… hit repeat, repeat, repeat. Blue-singlet psychedelia/paisley-shirt reverberama. Cruise-outta-control speed at a hundred and thirty. Runaway road train/perpetual motion/run outta gas at the Roadkill motel. The trip is worth the trip,” Rob says.

2020 is shaping up to be an active year for both Rob Hirst and Sean Sennett. Rob’s other project is his first album with his daughter Jay O’Shea. The aptly titled ‘The Lost And The Found’ album will be released on 28 February.

Sean Sennett’s other project is the Kate Ceberano, Steve Kilbey & Sean Sennett album ‘The Dangerous Age’, due 7 February.

