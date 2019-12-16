Robbie Williams Explains The Gallagher Brothers To Kids

Robbie Williams has explained why he’d like to punch the Gallagher brothers to a group of children. “The Gallaghers are bullies,” the told the kids.
Robbie Williams made the comment in a new interview for Vice.
Kid: Why do you want to punch Liam Gallagher?
Robbie: Is there anybody at your school that is a bit of a bully.
Kids: Yeah
Robbie: Is someone at your school is bullying you what do you do?
Kid: I’d tell a teacher.
Robbie: I’m a grown-up who thinks the Gallaghers are bullies and theres no teachers, so what do I do?
Kids: Punch him.
Robbie: There you go.
Kid: But you might go to jail?
Robbie: That’s why I want to do it in a ring.
Robbie Williams’ first Christmas album ‘The Christmas Present’ debuted at no 1 in Australia last week and is no 2 this week.
