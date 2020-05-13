 Robbie Williams Suggest A Take That 30th Anniversary Could Happen - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Suggest A Take That 30th Anniversary Could Happen

by Music-News.com on May 14, 2020

Robbie Williams has hinted he could reunite with his former Take That bandmates soon after revealing the boys took part in a Zoom video meeting during lockdown.

Take That, starring Robbie, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange, and Mark Owen formed in 1990, and enjoyed success until they disbanded in 1996.

They later reunited in 2005 as a four-piece, without Robbie, and now perform with Gary, Mark, and Howard, following Jason’s departure in 2014.

Speaking to Britain’s Daily Star newspaper, Williams revealed he’s been back in contact with Gary, Mark, and Howard, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the release of their 1992 debut album, Take That & Party.

“They are lovely lads, my boys they are fucking amazing,” he gushed. “I was on a Zoom conference chat with Take That last week, I love my boys.

“There is a banter that can only be shared between us because we’ve experienced something in the universe only us have experienced.”

Robbie previously considered rejoining the group upon the release of their Odyssey greatest hits album in 2018, but conceded he’d only want to come back into the fold if Jason returned too.

“I’m up for it. But I don’t know what their calendar says, what my calendar says. I don’t know what their manager says,” the singer said at the time. “We’d all love to do it. I’d love to get Jason back involved, realistically I don’t think so.

“If we could get Jay back it would be perfect.”

music-news.com

