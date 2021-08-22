R.I.P. Rock Legend Don Everly 19 January 1939 to 21 August 2021 - Noise11.com

Don Everly of The Everly Brothers has passed away at age 83.

Don’s death was announced by the Musicians Hall of Fame.

It’s with great sadness that we announce that we lost an American music Icon today. Don Everly, and brother Phil changed the face of modern music with their angelic harmonies and songwriting. They influenced everyone from The Beach Boys to The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. We here at the Musicians Hall Of Fame were honored to induct Don Everly in 2019 for our Iconic Riff Award for his innovative guitar intro to the hit song “Wake Up Little Susie.” Sincerely, Joe Chambers MHOF

Issac Donald Everly and his brother Phil Everly had their first hit ‘Bye Bye Love’ in 1957.

By the end of the 1950s the Everly Brothers had nine Top 40 hits including two number ones ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream’ and ‘Wake Up Little Susie”.

The 1960s started with yet another number one ‘Cathy’s Clown’.

The Everly Brothers harmony influences the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Simon & Garfunkel. Simon & Garfunkel took the Everly Brothers on tour in the 1980s but instead of the brothers opening for them, they appeared in the middle of the Simon & Garfunkel set.

The Everly Brothers also sang backing vocals for Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’.

Another of their greatest hits was ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream’.

Don and Phil Everly retired The Everly Brothers in 1973 and went solo. During that time Phil sang backing vocals in Warren Zevon’s debut album. He also recorded for Clint Eastwood’s ‘Every Which Way But Loose’ and ‘Any Which Way You Can’. Don recorded ‘Blue Kentucky Girl’ with Emmylou Harris.

The Everly Brothers reunited in 1983 for a show at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The following year they released the album ‘EB84’, produced by Dave Edmunds. Paul McCartney wrote the first single ‘On The Wings of a Nighingale’.

Phil Everly died in 2014.

Don’s daughter Erin was the sweet child o mine in Guns n’ Roses ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’. She appeared in the Guns n’ Roses video and was Axl Rose’s first wife.

