Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show

Rod Stewart will now perform a second show in Melbourne on 29 October.

Rod Stewart wrapped up 2019 with new recordings of his greatest hits with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for the 29 October show will go on sale at 10am Friday, 31 January.

Rod is also performing three shows for A Day On The Green.

Sunday 25 October Centennial Vineyards, Bowral

Saturday 31 October Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

Saturday 7 November Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton,

Presented by A Day On The Green; visit www.adayonthegreen.com.au

