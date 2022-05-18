Rod Stewart Kicks Off The Hits In Las Vegas - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart is back performing ‘The Hits’ tour with dates set in at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.

Rod has refreshed the previous setlist for ‘The Hits’ with ‘Downtown Train’, ‘Tonights The Night’ and ‘Having A Party’ rested whole ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Infatuation’ and ‘Baby Jane’ get a run.

We assume the costume changes happen when the backing singers take over for Blondie’s ‘Call Me’ and Donna Summers ‘Hot Stuff’.

The all-new Rod Stewart The Hits setlist is:

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)

You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Ooh La La (from The Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)

Infatuation (from Camouflage, 1984)

It Takes Two (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)

Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)

I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1978)

Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Call Me (Blondie cover) (Backing Singers On Vocals)

People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck, Flash, 1985)

The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim) (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)

Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Hot Stuff (Donna Summer cover) (Backing Singers On Vocals)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)

Baby Jane (from Body Wishes, 1983)

Encore:

Sweet Little Rock & Roller (from Smiler, 1974)

