 Rose Tattoo Have Recorded Three Rare and Unreleased 70s Songs For New Album - Noise11.com
Rose Tattoo Outlaws

Rose Tattoo Have Recorded Three Rare and Unreleased 70s Songs For New Album

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2020

in News

Angry Anderson has resurrected two rare and unreleased Rose Tattoo songs from the 70s for inclusion on the band’s new album ‘Outlaws’.

While ‘Outlaws’ is predominately re-recordings of early Rose Tattoo song, the two tracks ‘Rosetta’ and ‘Sweet Love Rock and Roll’ are making their way out for fans for the first time. A third track ‘Snow Queen’ was also demoed at the time and was included in the rare 1990 re-release of Rose Tattoo’s debut album.

The Rose Tattoo band for ‘Outlaw’ is the current touring supergroup with Angry Anderson on vocals, ex-AC/DC’s Mark Evans on bass, Finch/Skyhooks/The Angels guitarist Bob Spencer, Dai Pritchard on slide and Jimmy Barnes’ drummer (and son) Jackie Barnes.

‘Outlaws’ tracklisting

One of the Boys (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Sweet Love (previously unreleased)
Tramp (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Snow Queen (originally from expanded Rose Tattoo, 1990)
Rock n Roll Outlaw (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Butcher and Fast Eddie (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Remedy (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
TV (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Stuck on You (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Bad Boy For Love (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Nice Boys (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Rosetta (previously unreleased)

‘Outlaws’ will be released on 3 March, 2020.

Related Posts

Gang Of Four
Andy Gill of Gang Of Four Passes Away Aged 64

Producer and Gang of Four co-founder Andy Gill has died at age 64.

1 day ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Cancels London Shows Due To “Multiple Injures”

Madonna has cancelled her London shows on 4 and 11 February due to “multiple injuries”.

2 days ago
Elton John starts Rochford Winery show in 40 degree heat
Elton John Rochford Winery Show Shut Down After Torrential Rain

Crowded House said it best with their song about Melbourne weather ‘Four Seasons In One Day’. Elton John experienced just that with his Rochford Winery A Day On The Green show when torrential rain brought an end to the show.

3 days ago
The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
The Stranglers Aren’t Ready To Retire Just Yet

With reports out of the UK that The Stranglers are about to mount their last ever UK tour, co-founder Jean-Jacques Burnel tells Noise11.com that does not mean they are retiring. In fact, there may even be new music on the way.

3 days ago
George Benson photo by Tim Cashmere
George Benson Adds A Third Sydney Show

George Benson will play a third show in Sydney after selling out two State Theatre shows.

3 days ago
Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann
Icehouse To Perform ‘Flowers’ At St Kilda Festival

Icehouse will perform their iconic debut album ‘Flowers’ at the St Kilda Festival on 9 February.

3 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Tame Impala Share ‘Lost In Yesterday’ Video

Kevin Parker has shared the new Tame Impala video ‘Lost In You’.

3 days ago