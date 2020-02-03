Rose Tattoo Have Recorded Three Rare and Unreleased 70s Songs For New Album

Angry Anderson has resurrected two rare and unreleased Rose Tattoo songs from the 70s for inclusion on the band’s new album ‘Outlaws’.

While ‘Outlaws’ is predominately re-recordings of early Rose Tattoo song, the two tracks ‘Rosetta’ and ‘Sweet Love Rock and Roll’ are making their way out for fans for the first time. A third track ‘Snow Queen’ was also demoed at the time and was included in the rare 1990 re-release of Rose Tattoo’s debut album.

The Rose Tattoo band for ‘Outlaw’ is the current touring supergroup with Angry Anderson on vocals, ex-AC/DC’s Mark Evans on bass, Finch/Skyhooks/The Angels guitarist Bob Spencer, Dai Pritchard on slide and Jimmy Barnes’ drummer (and son) Jackie Barnes.

‘Outlaws’ tracklisting

One of the Boys (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Sweet Love (previously unreleased)

Tramp (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Snow Queen (originally from expanded Rose Tattoo, 1990)

Rock n Roll Outlaw (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Butcher and Fast Eddie (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Remedy (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

TV (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Stuck on You (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Bad Boy For Love (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Nice Boys (originally from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Rosetta (previously unreleased)

‘Outlaws’ will be released on 3 March, 2020.

