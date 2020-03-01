Rufus Wainwright Releases Joni Mitchell Tribute In Damsel In Distress

Rufus Wainwright’s latest song ‘Damsel In Distress’ is his tribute to Joni Mitchell.

“’Damsel In Distress’ is an homage to Joni Mitchell in some ways,” says Wainwright, “particularly the structure. My husband and I now live in Laurel Canyon. I wasn’t that familiar with Joni’s music but Jörn became obsessed and took me on a journey into her music. We ended up hanging out with her and I get now why she’s one of the greats. So it’s part Laurel Canyon, part a song about a personal relationship that I’m trying to come to terms with, but mostly my Mitchell virginity being broken.”

Rufus Wainwright will release his new album ‘Unfollow The Rules’ in April. “What I would like this album to symbolise is a coming together of all the aspects of my life which have made me a seasoned artist,” he says. “My aim is to emulate the greats of yore whose second acts produced their finest work – Leonard Cohen when he made The Future, when Sinatra became Sinatra in his 40s, when Paul Simon put out Graceland Pop music isn’t always about your waistline. Many songwriters improve with age. I’m flying the flag for staying alive!”

Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow The Rules

Release Date: Friday, April 24 (BMG)

ACT I

1. Trouble in Paradise

2. Damsel in Distress

3. Unfollow The Rules

4. You Ain’t Big

ACT II

5. Romantical Man

6. Peaceful Afternoon

7. Only The People That Love

8. This One’s For The Ladies (That Lunge)

ACT III

9. My Little You

10. Early Morning Madness

11. Hatred

12. Alone Time

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments