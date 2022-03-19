Rufus Wainwright Used Judy Garland Microphone To Cover The Songs Of Judy Garland - Noise11.com

Rufus Wainwright next album is a celebration of the 100th birthday of Judy Garland.

‘Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studio’ will be released on June 10, exactly 100 years since Judy Garland’s birthday on June 10, 1922. Judy died in 1969 at age 47.

Judy Garland made her historic recordings also a Capitol Studios in Hollywood. Rufus Wainwright used the very same microphone to record his album.

“In terms of actually fundamentally knowing these songs, honestly feeling them in my bones, Judy Garland has always had a good 30 year leg up on me and despite my valiant attempts, she will always be the Queen,” says Wainwright. “Listening back to my latest renditions of some of these amazing numbers, I was slightly taken aback…in a good way. I don’t know if it’s the paired down arrangements, my own as well as the planets trials and tribulations, or the fact that everyone but myself were required to record these tracks with masks on (playfully emblazoned with Judy’s likeness mind you). But, there is a darker quality to these renditions, a measure of pain involved that in almost every other aspect of life can prove burdensome, except for in the act singing. I now know these songs and definitely feel them deep in my bones.”

TRACKLIST

Come Rain Or Come Shine

Alone Together

I Can’t Give You Anything But Love

Puttin’ On The Ritz

The Man That Got Away

A Foggy Day

How Long Has This Been Going On?

Just You, Just Me

You’re Never

Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy (Feat. Kristin Chenoweth)

Medley: You Made Me Love You/For Me And My Gal/The Trolley Song

Over The Rainbow

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

UNFOLLOW THE RULES TOUR 2022

MARCH

18 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

19 – Copenhagen, DK – Konservatoriets Koncertsal

21 – Aarhus, DK – Musikhuset Aarhus

22 – Hamburg, DE – Kampnagel

24 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

25 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

26 – Nijmegen, NL – Concertgebouw De Vereeniging

28 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

30 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

APRIL

1 – Barcelona, ES – Guitar BCN At Palau de la Musica

3 – Donostiac-San Sebastian, ES – Auditorio Kursaal

14 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall *

15 – Winnipeg, MB – Centennial Concert Hall *

26 – Vancouver, BC – Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

28 – Kirkland, WA – Kirkland Performance Center

29 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center for the Arts

30 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

MAY

16 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

19 – Ottawa, ON – Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre

20 – Quebec City, QB – Palais Montcalm

21 – Montreal, QB – Salle Wilfred-Pelletier

29 – Reykjavik, IS – Harpa Center

JUNE

5 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †

7 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †

8 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †

10 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †

16 – Chicago, IL – City Winery (Two Shows) †

17 – Chicago, IL – City Winery (Two Shows) †

23 – Worthing, UK – Worthing Assembly Halls

24 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival ^

25 – Bath, UK – Bath Forum

30 – Zaragoza, ES – Parque Grande José Antonio Labordeta

JULY

11 – Amstelveen, NL – Amsterdamse Bostheater (SOLD OUT)

19 – Frankfurt, DE – Palmengarten

27 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Real **

30 – Glasgow, UK – Kelvingrove Bandstand

JUNE 2023

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall ‡

