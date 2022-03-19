 Rufus Wainwright Used Judy Garland Microphone To Cover The Songs Of Judy Garland - Noise11.com
Rufus Wainwright Used Judy Garland Microphone To Cover The Songs Of Judy Garland

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2022

Rufus Wainwright next album is a celebration of the 100th birthday of Judy Garland.

‘Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studio’ will be released on June 10, exactly 100 years since Judy Garland’s birthday on June 10, 1922. Judy died in 1969 at age 47.

Judy Garland made her historic recordings also a Capitol Studios in Hollywood. Rufus Wainwright used the very same microphone to record his album.

“In terms of actually fundamentally knowing these songs, honestly feeling them in my bones, Judy Garland has always had a good 30 year leg up on me and despite my valiant attempts, she will always be the Queen,” says Wainwright. “Listening back to my latest renditions of some of these amazing numbers, I was slightly taken aback…in a good way. I don’t know if it’s the paired down arrangements, my own as well as the planets trials and tribulations, or the fact that everyone but myself were required to record these tracks with masks on (playfully emblazoned with Judy’s likeness mind you). But, there is a darker quality to these renditions, a measure of pain involved that in almost every other aspect of life can prove burdensome, except for in the act singing. I now know these songs and definitely feel them deep in my bones.”

TRACKLIST
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Alone Together
I Can’t Give You Anything But Love
Puttin’ On The Ritz
The Man That Got Away
A Foggy Day
How Long Has This Been Going On?
Just You, Just Me
You’re Never
Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy (Feat. Kristin Chenoweth)
Medley: You Made Me Love You/For Me And My Gal/The Trolley Song
Over The Rainbow

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT
UNFOLLOW THE RULES TOUR 2022

MARCH
18 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
19 – Copenhagen, DK – Konservatoriets Koncertsal
21 – Aarhus, DK – Musikhuset Aarhus
22 – Hamburg, DE – Kampnagel
24 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma
25 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
26 – Nijmegen, NL – Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
28 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast
30 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

APRIL
1 – Barcelona, ES – Guitar BCN At Palau de la Musica
3 – Donostiac-San Sebastian, ES – Auditorio Kursaal
14 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall *
15 – Winnipeg, MB – Centennial Concert Hall *
26 – Vancouver, BC – Chan Centre for the Performing Arts
28 – Kirkland, WA – Kirkland Performance Center
29 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center for the Arts
30 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

MAY
16 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
19 – Ottawa, ON – Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre
20 – Quebec City, QB – Palais Montcalm
21 – Montreal, QB – Salle Wilfred-Pelletier
29 – Reykjavik, IS – Harpa Center

JUNE
5 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †
7 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †
8 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †
10 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) †
16 – Chicago, IL – City Winery (Two Shows) †
17 – Chicago, IL – City Winery (Two Shows) †
23 – Worthing, UK – Worthing Assembly Halls
24 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival ^
25 – Bath, UK – Bath Forum
30 – Zaragoza, ES – Parque Grande José Antonio Labordeta

JULY
11 – Amstelveen, NL – Amsterdamse Bostheater (SOLD OUT)
19 – Frankfurt, DE – Palmengarten
27 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Real **
30 – Glasgow, UK – Kelvingrove Bandstand

JUNE 2023
2 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall ‡

