Russell Morris and Broderick Smith To Perform Double Header At Memo Music Hall

Russell Morris and Broderick Smith will perform a double header show at Memo Music Hall this Sunday.

With The Dingoes, Broderick Smith was performing Americana in Australia decades before the Americans came up with the term.

The Dingoes had their first hit song with ‘Way Out West in 1973.

In the early 80s, Broderick gave us Broderick Smith’s Big Combo.

Fun Fact: Broderick Smith is the father of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard singer Ambrose Kenney-Smith.

2019 marked the 50th anniversary of Russell Morris’ signature hit ‘The Real Thing’.

In 2019, Russell released ‘Black and Blue Heat’, his first rock album in over a decade.

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/russell-morris-band/

Doors Open: 7.00pm, Showtime: 7.30pm

TICKETS

Premium Seats: $50+bf

A-Reserve Seats: $45+bf

General Admission: $33+bf

GA AT DOOR: $35 (if available)

