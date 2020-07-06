 Ryan Adams Apologises For His Sexual Assault Accusers - Noise11.com
Ryan Adams. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ryan Adams Apologises For His Sexual Assault Accusers

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2020

in News

Ryan Adams has issued an apology for his past behaviour after being accused of sexual and psychological abuse by multiple women.

Adams was named by at least a dozen people, including ex-wife Mandy Moore and singer Phoebe Bridgers, for his alleged misconduct in a New York Times report last year.

In a new statement, published by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, the singer wrote that the allegations ‘wrecked’ him and that he is “still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

“All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” he wrote, “This period of isolation and reflection made me realise that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

Adams acknowledged that his effort was unlikely to be accepted: “I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologising just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt.”
\
“Realising the consequences of my actions, I took a hard look inwards and sought to find the truth behind them,” he continued, sharing that in the past year, he has gotten sober and “internalised the importance of self-care and self-work.”

The 45-year-old concluded by writing that he hopes his accusers will ‘heal’ and ‘find a way’ to forgive him.

Adams’ statement is the first formal apology he has issued regarding the allegations, aside from a string of tweets shortly after the article was published, when he insisted the claims were ‘upsettingly inaccurate’.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

