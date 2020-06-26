Sammy Hagar Apologises For Being A Fucking Idiot

The Red Rocker Sammy Hagar should change his nickname to the Redneck. What a fucking moron.

Hagar told Rolling Stone in May that everyone should go back to work for the sake of the economy, even if it means some people will die.

His exact quote was “We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run. I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK.”

Now the Redneck rocker is trying to walk back his inane statement posting, “I did that interview May 8th when we were already several weeks into the stay-at-home, which my family and I took very seriously, and things were starting to look up, the curve was beginning to flatten. So when I was asked if I’d be comfortable enough to get back onstage before a vaccine was out, I was cautiously optimistic. I said, “Yeah, not too soon. I want to make sure it’s not escalating. When it’s declining and seems to be going away.” Big picture, it’s about getting back to work in a safe and responsible way and getting this economy rolling again. I will do my part. I stand by that. I employ 200 people directly and when we tour even more. Like everything today, it’s a watch and see over the next few months but we remain cautiously optimistic that with the right improvements and safety measures in place, we might be able to play shows this year. That said, as things change, for the better or worse, we will appropriately adjust our plans”.

