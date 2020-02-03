Shakira Uses Super Bowl Profile To Announce World Tour

Shakira has gone straight home from her Super Bowl performance to bang out an announcement for a new world tour.

Shikira performed with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl. Her set included “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Ojos Asi” and Led Zeppelin, “Kashmir” Remix, “Whenever, Wherever,” “I Like It” (Shakira and Bad Bunny), “Chantaje” and “Callaíta” Remix (Shakira and Bad Bunny), “Hips Don’t Lie” and a finale of “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” alongside co-headliner Lopez at the Superbowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago,” says Shakira.

Watch the full performance:

“World Tour” doesn’t actually mean tour of the world in America. American’s consider a “World Tour” to be the USA and one other country. One of Madonna’s World Tour’s was only the USA and Canada.

Shakira dates are yet to be announced.

