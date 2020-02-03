 Shakira Uses Super Bowl Profile To Announce World Tour - Noise11.com
Shakira

Shakira

Shakira Uses Super Bowl Profile To Announce World Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2020

in News

Shakira has gone straight home from her Super Bowl performance to bang out an announcement for a new world tour.

Shikira performed with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl. Her set included “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Ojos Asi” and Led Zeppelin, “Kashmir” Remix, “Whenever, Wherever,” “I Like It” (Shakira and Bad Bunny), “Chantaje” and “Callaíta” Remix (Shakira and Bad Bunny), “Hips Don’t Lie” and a finale of “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” alongside co-headliner Lopez at the Superbowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago,” says Shakira.

Watch the full performance:

“World Tour” doesn’t actually mean tour of the world in America. American’s consider a “World Tour” to be the USA and one other country. One of Madonna’s World Tour’s was only the USA and Canada.

Shakira dates are yet to be announced.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Julian Lennon
Julian Lennon Recovering After Cancer Operation

Julian Lennon has announced he has recently undergone an emergency operation to remove a cancerous growth.

41 mins ago
Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano
Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano Present A Wonderful One Off In Melbourne

Every once in a while a show happens on a punt. Sometimes it is all about a good idea and the right timing. Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano sounds like a longshot put it hit the bull-eye.

56 mins ago
Mark Seymour and Jack Howard of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Sydney’s Two Red Hot Summer Shows This Weekend Have Sold Out

The two Red Hot Summer shows at Cockatoo Island in Sydney this weekend have sold out.

23 hours ago
David Bowie and Ivan Kral
Ivan Kral of Patti Smith Band Dies Aged 71

Patti Smith Band member Ivan Kral has died at the age of 71.

24 hours ago
Nick Mason
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Release Live Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will release a live album of his ‘Saucerful of Secrets’ show.

1 day ago
Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots Premiere New Song ‘Perdida’

Stone Temple Pilots have released the title track of their upcoming ‘Perdida’ album ahead of the albums release this Friday 7 February, 2020.

1 day ago
Rose Tattoo Outlaws
Rose Tattoo Have Recorded Three Rare and Unreleased 70s Songs For New Album

Angry Anderson has resurrected two rare and unreleased Rose Tattoo songs from the 70s for inclusion on the band’s new album ‘Outlaws’.

1 day ago