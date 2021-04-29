Shane Nicholson Covers Neil Young’s ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ - Noise11.com

Shane Nicholson has once again covered a Neil Young song, this time its ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ from Neil’s ‘Harvest’ album.

Shane’s focus on ‘Harvest’ comes after his recent ‘Harvest on Vinyl’ single. The song takes the listener on a journey of a teenager discovering vinyl and how it becomes a soundtrack for his in adulthood.

Shane also recently covered a Neil rarity, ‘Dance Dance Dance’.

