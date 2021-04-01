 Shane Nicholson Premieres Live and Acoustic ‘Harvest on Vinyl’ - Noise11.com
Shane Nicholson

Shane Nicholson

Shane Nicholson Premieres Live and Acoustic ‘Harvest on Vinyl’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 1, 2021

in News

Shane Nicholson has premiered a live and acoustic version of his new Neil Young homage ‘Harvest on Vinyl’.

‘Harvest On Vinyl’ references a lifetime infatuation with the Neil Young classic ‘Harvest’. It starts with a 13-year old teenager’s discovery of Neil’s iconic work his journey to age 36 where he discovers a new copy of his long discarded album.

Shane says the song came quickly. “It was kind of fun having a song that I had to write in 30 minutes, record it and upload it before the deadline,” says Nicholson. “I think it needed to be what it was so I just left it the way it happened in that half-hour.”

“I certainly couldn’t have written that song 15 years ago. But I’m breaking my own silly moulds these days,” Nicholson says.

Shane started in a band called Pretty Violet Stain. Their one and only album ‘Parachutes and Gravity’ was released in 2000.

In 2008 Shane and his then wife Kasey Chambers had a number one album with ‘Rattlin’ Bones’.

Shane’s previous album ‘Love and Blood’ was released in 2017.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
David Gray Reschedules White Ladder 20 Anniversary Tour

David Gray’s ‘White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour’ has been rescheduled for 2022, exactly two years after the original dates.

1 day ago
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim Worked In A Cafe During Lockdown

DJ Fatboy Slim turned to helping out at the community cafe he owns when the Covid-19 lockdown forced him to scrap concert plans in 2020.

2 days ago
Kate Nash Girl Talk, Noise11, Photo
Kate Nash Calls For More Women In Festivals

Kate Nash has called for a change within the music industry amid a lack of non-male acts on festival line-ups.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Set To Release First Vault Song

Taylor Swift is set to release the first song in her ‘From the Vault’ series on Thursday (25.03.21).

March 25, 2021
John Mayer photo, Deni Bluesfest 2014, Ros O'Gorman
John Mayer Has Completed A New Album

John Mayer has finished his new album. Mayer told fans on TikTok that he has been "chilling" and getting his friends' opinions on his follow-up to 2017's ‘The Search For Everything’.

March 23, 2021
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Family of Martin Luther King Confirms Justin Bieber Had Permission To Use Soundgrabs

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter has defended Justin Bieber for using snippets from her father's speeches on his new album cover, revealing the pop star asked for permission to feature the civil rights icon.

March 22, 2021
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Has A New Album On The Way

Lana Del Rey has revealed she will release a new album, 'Rock Candy Sweet', this summer.

March 22, 2021