Shane Nicholson Premieres Live and Acoustic ‘Harvest on Vinyl’ - Noise11.com

Shane Nicholson has premiered a live and acoustic version of his new Neil Young homage ‘Harvest on Vinyl’.

‘Harvest On Vinyl’ references a lifetime infatuation with the Neil Young classic ‘Harvest’. It starts with a 13-year old teenager’s discovery of Neil’s iconic work his journey to age 36 where he discovers a new copy of his long discarded album.

Shane says the song came quickly. “It was kind of fun having a song that I had to write in 30 minutes, record it and upload it before the deadline,” says Nicholson. “I think it needed to be what it was so I just left it the way it happened in that half-hour.”

“I certainly couldn’t have written that song 15 years ago. But I’m breaking my own silly moulds these days,” Nicholson says.

Shane started in a band called Pretty Violet Stain. Their one and only album ‘Parachutes and Gravity’ was released in 2000.

In 2008 Shane and his then wife Kasey Chambers had a number one album with ‘Rattlin’ Bones’.

Shane’s previous album ‘Love and Blood’ was released in 2017.

