Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne To Spend Christmas Apart

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years, after doctors ordered Ozzy not to fly.

Sharon Osbourne revealed her famous family’s holiday arrangements during an appearance on British daytime show Loose Women, explaining Ozzy will stay in Los Angeles with their kids Jack and Amy, and their respective families, while Sharon and daughter Kelly spend Christmas in London while she appears in Nativity! The Musical.

“He’s not going to come he’s going to stay home with Jack and Amy and the grandkids and I’m here with Kelly,” she said. “It’s the first time – this will be our 40th Christmas – that we’re not together. It’s going to be different. Kelly and I are going out for our Christmas lunch.”

Explaining Ozzy’s ill health was the reason behind the change in plans, the former America’s Got Talent judge added: “He fell and damaged his spine. It’s kind of been like a domino effect, one thing happens then another thing.

“The doctors didn’t want him to get on the plane. And Ozzy I must say is quite nervous about flying all that way.”

Ozzy was forced to scrap all of his 2019 tour dates following a terrible fall at his home which dislodged metal rods fitted in his spine after a 2003 all-terrain vehicle accident. He has also suffered from a staph infection in his thumb, flu and bronchitis.

He recently made a triumphant return to the stage alongside rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott at the American Music Awards last month.

