 Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne To Spend Christmas Apart - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne To Spend Christmas Apart

by Music-News.com on December 19, 2019

in News

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years, after doctors ordered Ozzy not to fly.

Sharon Osbourne revealed her famous family’s holiday arrangements during an appearance on British daytime show Loose Women, explaining Ozzy will stay in Los Angeles with their kids Jack and Amy, and their respective families, while Sharon and daughter Kelly spend Christmas in London while she appears in Nativity! The Musical.

“He’s not going to come he’s going to stay home with Jack and Amy and the grandkids and I’m here with Kelly,” she said. “It’s the first time – this will be our 40th Christmas – that we’re not together. It’s going to be different. Kelly and I are going out for our Christmas lunch.”

Explaining Ozzy’s ill health was the reason behind the change in plans, the former America’s Got Talent judge added: “He fell and damaged his spine. It’s kind of been like a domino effect, one thing happens then another thing.

“The doctors didn’t want him to get on the plane. And Ozzy I must say is quite nervous about flying all that way.”

Ozzy was forced to scrap all of his 2019 tour dates following a terrible fall at his home which dislodged metal rods fitted in his spine after a 2003 all-terrain vehicle accident. He has also suffered from a staph infection in his thumb, flu and bronchitis.

He recently made a triumphant return to the stage alongside rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott at the American Music Awards last month.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jarvis Cocker, Pulp
Jarvis Cocker C**ts Are Still Running The World On Track To Be UK’s No 1 Christmas Song

The attempt to make Jarvis Cocker’s ‘C**ts Are Still Running The World’ the number one song in the UK looks like it may just pay off.

9 hours ago
Bret Michaels. Photo by Carrie Reiser (bretmichaels.com)
Bret Michaels Delivers $20000 in Christmas Gifts To Bahamas

Bret Michaels has teamed up with The Paradise Fund to help 200 families in need in the Coopers Town village on Abaco island, which was one of the places devastated by Hurricane Dorian, last year and Bret, 56, will fly his own plane to the island to personally deliver the gifts and supplies.

18 hours ago
Merry Christmas Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas’ is Finally No 1 In The USA

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 - 25 years after it was first released.

19 hours ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Says Johnny Depp Would Rather Be A Musician Than Actor

Alice Cooper says his mate Johnny Depp would rather play music than act.

20 hours ago
Ich Bin Ein Esel Why
Cosmic Psychos Spin-Off Ich Bin Ein Esel Release Limited Edition Vinyl

Ich Bin Ein Esel, featuring Cosmic Psychos guitarist Mad Macka, Dr Rock from Boondall Boys and Larmo Cusack from The Dangermen, have released a very limited edition of their 2008 album ‘Why?’.

1 day ago
Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros OGorman
Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

1 day ago
Magic Dirt Life Was Better
Magic Dirt To Reissue 1994 EP ‘Life Was Better’ In 2020

Magic Dirt’s second EP ‘Life Was Better’ will be reissued in January 2020.

1 day ago