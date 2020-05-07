 Sheryl Crow Performs George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ for Stephen Colbert - Noise11.com
Sheryl Crow Performs George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ for Stephen Colbert

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2020

in News

Sheryl Crow has performed a stunning version of George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ for Stephen Colbert from her lockdown #PlayAtHome series.

Sheryl also covered the song for her recent album ‘Threads’. That version featured Eric Clapton, Sting and Brandi Carlisle.

George Harrison performed the song live with Leon Russell at ‘Concert for Bangla Desh’ in 1971 at Madison Square Garden.

Harrison’s original version first appeared in his 1970 solo album ‘All Things Must Pass’. That version featured Eric Clapton on guitar and Ringo Starr on drums.

