Sheryl Crow recorded and released a cover of Bill Withers ‘Lonely Town Lonely Street’ over the weekend with Citizen Cope.

With the world in lockdown artists are going into hyper-creative mode. Crow has been performing daily to fans via social media and has now treated fans to this new cover of the Withers classic. Bill passed away on 30 March 2020 from a heart condition.

In a statement, Sheryl posted:

I love Bill Withers. His passing last week was a heavy blow, on top of the challenges we’re all facing just trying to live day to day right now.

After making incredible, beautiful, funky records like “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Grandma’s Hands”, “Use Me”, and “Lean On Me”, Bill got tired of the music business and stopped recording in 1985. When I was fortunate enough to meet him, I begged him to make music again and he replied, “I am a stonemason now and I am good at it!” He told me he was happy and didn’t want to make music anymore.

Times like these remind us about what’s really important in life – love, family, living life in harmony with each other and our planet. Bill’s music was about that, and so much more. In loving memory, today I am releasing one of my favorite Bill Withers songs that I recorded with Citizen Cope and Steve Jordan a while back “Lonely Town, Lonely Street”.