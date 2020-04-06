 Sheryl Crow Releases Bill Withers Cover of ‘Lonely Town Lonely Street’ With Citizen Cope - Noise11.com
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sheryl Crow Releases Bill Withers Cover of ‘Lonely Town Lonely Street’ With Citizen Cope

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2020

in News

Sheryl Crow recorded and released a cover of Bill Withers ‘Lonely Town Lonely Street’ over the weekend with Citizen Cope.

With the world in lockdown artists are going into hyper-creative mode. Crow has been performing daily to fans via social media and has now treated fans to this new cover of the Withers classic. Bill passed away on 30 March 2020 from a heart condition.

In a statement, Sheryl posted:

I love Bill Withers. His passing last week was a heavy blow, on top of the challenges we’re all facing just trying to live day to day right now.

After making incredible, beautiful, funky records like “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Grandma’s Hands”, “Use Me”, and “Lean On Me”, Bill got tired of the music business and stopped recording in 1985. When I was fortunate enough to meet him, I begged him to make music again and he replied, “I am a stonemason now and I am good at it!” He told me he was happy and didn’t want to make music anymore.

Times like these remind us about what’s really important in life – love, family, living life in harmony with each other and our planet. Bill’s music was about that, and so much more. In loving memory, today I am releasing one of my favorite Bill Withers songs that I recorded with Citizen Cope and Steve Jordan a while back “Lonely Town, Lonely Street”.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gerard Way Of My Chemical Romance Shares Unreleased Songs
Gerard Way Of My Chemical Romance Shares Unreleased Songs

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, who originally planned to release the songs as singles, has announced the news of the new tracks via a post on his Facebook page.

11 hours ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Covers The Flamingoes 1959 Classic ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’

Leo Sayer has switched the home studio on to record a new version of the 1959 hit by The Flamingoes ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’.

18 hours ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink and Son Diagnosed With COVID-19

Pink and her three-year-old son, Jameson have tested positive to COVID-19.

2 days ago
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Gleeson To Stream ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree AgainThis Sunday

Dave Gleeson will turn his streaming performance ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree’ into a mini-series (sort of) with Part 2 coming this Sunday (5 April).

3 days ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Debbie Harry On Women In The Industry

Debbie Harry believes that women are having more success than ever before, but she slammed those who "rely on that soft porn thing" by being "overtly sexual", as she doesn't think it's necessary to sell records.

3 days ago
Pink, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Pink Gives Fans A Gospel Song

Pink has thrilled fans by sharing a clip of herself belting out a gospel tune during the coronavirus lockdown.

3 days ago
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Pays Tribute To Adam Schlesinger

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger, who died on Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus.

3 days ago