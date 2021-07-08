Shihad Reveals 10th Album ‘Old Gods’ Is On The Way - Noise11.com

New Zealand powerhouse Shihad will release their 10th album ‘Old Gods’ in August.
The first Shihad album ‘Chrun’ was released in 1993. 28 years on Shihad still has the same line-up of singer, guitarist Jon Toogood, drummer Tom Larkin, guitarist Phil Knight and bassist Karl Kippenberger.
I know it’s just rock’n’roll at the end of the day, but it’s my artform, and I’ve got a really fucking powerful band to play with, making powerful music, so I’m going to write about that shit,” Jon Toogood says.
The previous Shihad album was ‘FVEY’ in 2014.
Shihad will tour Old Dogs in October.
OLD GODS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Friday 1 October – Prince of Wales Bunbury, WA
Saturday 2 October – Metropolis, Fremantle, WA
Thursday 7 October – The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Friday 8 October – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIA
Thursday 14 October – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Friday 15 October – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 16 October – Entrance Leagues Club, Central Coast, NSW
