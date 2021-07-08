 Shihad Reveals 10th Album ‘Old Gods’ Is On The Way - Noise11.com
Shihad

Shihad

Shihad Reveals 10th Album ‘Old Gods’ Is On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2021

in News

New Zealand powerhouse Shihad will release their 10th album ‘Old Gods’ in August.

The first Shihad album ‘Chrun’ was released in 1993. 28 years on Shihad still has the same line-up of singer, guitarist Jon Toogood, drummer Tom Larkin, guitarist Phil Knight and bassist Karl Kippenberger.

I know it’s just rock’n’roll at the end of the day, but it’s my artform, and I’ve got a really fucking powerful band to play with, making powerful music, so I’m going to write about that shit,” Jon Toogood says.

The previous Shihad album was ‘FVEY’ in 2014.

Shihad will tour Old Dogs in October.

OLD GODS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Friday 1 October – Prince of Wales Bunbury, WA
Saturday 2 October – Metropolis, Fremantle, WA
Thursday 7 October – The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Friday 8 October – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIA
Thursday 14 October – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Friday 15 October – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 16 October – Entrance Leagues Club, Central Coast, NSW

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jakob Dylan by Yasmin Than
Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’

Jakob Dylan will release his first album with The Wallflowers in almost a decade this week. ‘Exit Wounds’ comes nine years after 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’.

11 hours ago
Sarah Blasko As Day Follows Night
Sarah Blasko To Celebrate Belated 10th Anniversary of ‘As Day Follows Night’

Sarah Blasko is preparing to finally get her 10th anniversary ‘As Day Follows Night’ tour underway, slightly delayed because of her Seeker Lover Keeper 2019 tour followed by the birth of her second child … oh, and something called a pandemic.

12 hours ago
Diplo
Diplo Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge

Diplo has been hit with another sex assault lawsuit from a woman who claims he coerced her into performing oral sex – and recorded it.

19 hours ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservator Is Receiving Death Threats

Britney Spears's co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has requested round-the-clock security after receiving death threats following the latest hearing in the popstar's personal saga.

21 hours ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Police Called To Rihanna Property After Intruder Tried To Enter

Police officers were called to Rihanna's Los Angeles home last week following reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

23 hours ago
BMTH sauce
Bring Me The Horizon Launch A Vegan BBQ Sauce

Bring Me The Horizon have their own line of vegan BBQ sauce.

2 days ago
Chris Brown photo by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com images
Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Sues Over Dog Attack

Chris Brown's former housekeeper is suing the singer over an alleged dog attack.

2 days ago