Shihad Reveals 10th Album ‘Old Gods’ Is On The Way - Noise11.com

New Zealand powerhouse Shihad will release their 10th album ‘Old Gods’ in August.

The first Shihad album ‘Chrun’ was released in 1993. 28 years on Shihad still has the same line-up of singer, guitarist Jon Toogood, drummer Tom Larkin, guitarist Phil Knight and bassist Karl Kippenberger.

I know it’s just rock’n’roll at the end of the day, but it’s my artform, and I’ve got a really fucking powerful band to play with, making powerful music, so I’m going to write about that shit,” Jon Toogood says.

The previous Shihad album was ‘FVEY’ in 2014.

Shihad will tour Old Dogs in October.

OLD GODS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Friday 1 October – Prince of Wales Bunbury, WA

Saturday 2 October – Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Thursday 7 October – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday 8 October – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIA

Thursday 14 October – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 15 October – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 16 October – Entrance Leagues Club, Central Coast, NSW

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments