 Sia Donates $70000 To Struggling Australians - Noise11.com
Sia, music news, noise11.com

Sia

Sia Donates $70000 To Struggling Australians

by Music-News.com on September 8, 2020

in News

Sia is donating $70,000 to Australians experiencing hardship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sia announced the initiative on radio station Nova FM last month, and, true to her word, hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli confirmed on Monday that nominations were open for a portion of the fund.

Sia, who was born in Adelaide and now resides in Los Angeles, announced the donation during the radio duos ‘We’ve got your back’ segment, sharing: “You can decide how ever you want to make it happen and choose the people who need it most… I think it would be really fun to collaborate.”

Fitzy and Wippa praised Sia’s commitment to helping others on Monday, calling the singer “humble”, “grounded” and a star with a “big heart”.

They gushed: “The best thing about Sia is how humble she is and understands where she’s come from and how she’s never let her success get to her.

“Her feet are still so grounded and that’s what I love about her. I feel like she feels like she shouldn’t be in this position and other people should be in it.”

Australians can nominate potential candidates for the fund via an online form.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

