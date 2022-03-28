Sigur Ros Announce Australian and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

Sigur Ros will tour Australia and New Zealand in August.

The Icelandic band was last in Australia in 2017 and has toured Australia in 2012 as well as annual visits in 2008, 2007, 2006 and 2005.

The 2022 world tour will be the first live dates for Sigur Ros in five years. They will release a new album before they arrive, their first studio album since 2013’s ‘Kveikur’ although they did have the 2021 soundtrack to ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’.

The tour news comes recently after the announcement that multi-instrumentalist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson has rejoined the band and is working with founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm. In the years since Kveikur, Sigur Rós saw the departure of drummer Orri Páll Dýrason in 2018.

Sigur Rós Australian and New Zealand Tour Dates

Sat 06 Aug 2022 – Spark Arena – Auckland

Tue 09 Aug 2022 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

Fri 12 Aug 2022 – Aware Super Theatre – Sydney

Sat 13 Aug 2022 – Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne

